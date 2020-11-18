WESTERLY — Members of the Town Council are praising the municipal Engineering Department and town manager for their work on projects paid for with a $15 million bond approved by voters in 2018.
With the bulk of the bond funds spent or committed, long-serving council members say the work surpasses anything they had seen before. Work under previous road bonds of $6 million in 2014 and $6.5 million in 2010 was often slow to proceed.
"I'd like to go back to 2018 when the electorate approved the $15 million bond. I thought it was insurmountable. How could we ever keep up with that? How could we get it all done? But you made it happen," said Town Council President Christopher Duhamel on Monday. Duhamel, who has served 16 years on the council, was speaking to Town Engineer Kyle Zalaski and Town Manager J. Mark Rooney.
Zalaski provided an overview of work accomplished under the $15 million bond and what remains to be done. Rooney asked that former Town Engineer Sheila McGauvran also be recognized for her work on the bond projects before Zalaski started his job with the town and when she served as a consultant during Zalaski's first year in Westerly.
"It's an incredible feat and you should be commended for what you’ve done. We sat on other councils when we didn’t get any real results," Duhamel said.
In 2019 about 11.5 miles of roads were resurfaced and the School Street reconstruction project, which is set to begin in March, was designed. This year about 8.2 miles were resurfaced on 42 roads. All of the 58 roads on the original road bond list have been resurfaced except for Pearl Street, which will be worked on next year. An additional 28 roads were also addressed under the bond.
"In all the years that Chris and I have been up here, it's never gone this smoothly or this quickly, so it's pretty amazing," said Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr., who has served on the council for 14 years.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno thanked Zalaski for providing the council with regular updates on road bond projects, which she said enabled council members to easily answer residents' questions.
The council recently authorized Rooney to proceed with a $2.95 million contract with Ferreira Construction of New Jersey for the School Street reconstruction project. The utilities department will pay $750,000 toward the cost of the project to cover the cost of upgrading the water system on the road and $2.2 million of the road bond is earmarked for the project, which is set to occur from March 1 to Nov. 1. A 25% contingency to cover potential cost overruns and the cost of project oversight has been established for the project.
Councilor William Aiello said the contingency was too high and will unnecessarily tie up funds that could be used for other projects. Zalaski said town officials decided on a 25% contingency in light of cost overruns that occurred with a similarly expansive project on Cross Street a few years ago.
"There is some concern that we thought warranted the 25%," Zalaski said.
Aiello was also critical of decisions to add certain road projects during the course of the bond.
Not including the School Street contingency funds, there is about $2.1 million remaining from the bond. In the running for those funds are projects on Bowling Lane, Breen Road and Pasadena Avenue, and Riverview Avenue. Other projects on the horizon include Church Street sidewalks, Atlantic Avenue resurfacing, work to rights of way on Waters Edge Road and Manatuck Avenue, and the reconstruction of Uzzi Avenue.
Rooney said he anticipated recommending a new $5 to $7 million road bond to be considered in a referendum in the spring to cover the cost of some of the more expensive projects that remain to be accomplished.
