WESTERLY — Town Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. is among a field of about 60 people who have applied to become lieutenant governor, according to a list released Tuesday by Daniel J. McKee, who currently occupies the position.
Cooke, who serves as executive director of the Misquamicut Business Association and as a real estate agent, established a relationship with McKee over the years when McKee visited and attended events in the town. Cooke also runs Haven Express, formerly Seafood Haven, with his business partner, Bob Barber. Cooke, a council member for more than 14 years, also worked for McKee for a time, providing video and social media services.
McKee, a Democrat, would ascend to become governor if Gov. Gina Raimondo is confirmed as Commerce Secretary in President Joseph Biden's administration. He would serve until the 2022 gubernatorial election.
Cooke, during an interview Tuesday, said he fills two of the qualifications McKee has said he would put a premium on when selecting a second in command: connection to the state's small business sector and an ability to get along with McKee.
"I would envision the next 18 months carrying on what he started in that office — being a liaison and voice for the small business community. He created that as a niche, one of them, and I could continue that," Cooke said.
In Rhode Island, unlike many other states, candidates for governor and lieutenant governor do not run on the same ticket. It's an approach that can set up interesting matches, both personal and political. The relationship between Raimondo and McKee has seemed tense to many, including, perhaps, McKee, who once remarked to Jim Hummel of The Hummel Report that, "I’m a backup quarterback that’s not part of a team. I don’t even have a uniform."
Cooke is now an unaffiliated voter and was previously a Republican. He served as a delegate for John McCain and as an alternate delegate for John Kasich when they ran for president and also worked on both of Lincoln Chafee's presidential bids. Cooke, who also ran unsuccessfully for state representative in 2014, promised to join and stay on McKee's team if named lieutenant governor.
"This position this time around is about who can work with Dan McKee. I want to do the job for all of Rhode Island, and I think I'm qualified, and I think there's a loyalty I have had to the lieutenant governor because of the job he's done and the time he has spent with us here in Westerly," Cooke said.
One factor that Cooke said influenced his decision to apply for the position was several family members, friends, and residents encouraging him to put his name in the running.
Others among the long list of applicants for the position are Dylan Conley, who serves as solicitor to the Westerly Licensing Board. State and municipal leaders and business leaders from across the state have applied, as well as a television weatherman.
A news release from McKee said he would address filling the lieutenant governor position after he is sworn in as governor.
