WESTERLY — A longtime member of the Town Council and a lawyer who represents the town have both been named senior adviser members of the team Lt. Gov. Daniel J. McKee has assembled to assist him as he prepares to move into the governor's office, assuming Gov. Gina Raimondo is confirmed, as expected, to join President Joseph R. Biden's administration.
Caswell Cooke Jr., a member of the Town Council for 14 years, and William J. Conley Jr., whose law firm has served as town attorney since 2017, are both serving on the transition team announced recently by the lieutenant governor.
"My transition team will be a map of Rhode Island. Every single one of our 39 cities and towns will be represented, and its membership will reflect Rhode Island’s diversity. I believe that every voice counts and that everyone can make a contribution to defeat COVID-19, reopen our economy, and get our children back in the classroom safely. I will value every single transition member’s unique perspective, and I look forward to working with them," McKee said in a news release.
Cooke said he was first introduced to McKee by former Town Manager Steven Hartford while McKee was serving as mayor of Cumberland. Cooke said McKee's background as both a mayor and member of the Cumberland Town Council will be helpful.
"He understands a lot of the issues that the cities and towns have," Cooke said.
When McKee became lieutenant governor, Cooke, who serves as executive director of the Misquamicut Business Association, invited McKee to events in Misquamicut.
"He started to ask a lot of questions and taking a lot of interest and then he started offering his help for different issues that we had. Then he kind of became a regular in Westerly," Cooke said.
Cooke, for a time, also provided video and social media services for McKee, whose tenure as lieutenant governor was punctuated by a commitment to helping the state's small business owners.
"I'm honored to be on the team. It's great that I can help be a voice for this part of the state and Westerly. I don't think we get a huge voice in what goes on in the governor's office, usually, because geographically we are pretty far out, but the lieutenant governor is very committed to being governor for all 39 cities and towns in the state," Cooke said.
Raimondo has been nominated to serve as Commerce Secretary in the Biden administration. A U.S. Senate confirmation hearing took place Tuesday.
McKee is expected to name additional transition team members in the coming weeks.
"Everyone involved in this transition knows the stakes are high, and we won’t let Rhode Islanders down. The COVID-19 pandemic has closed schools, devastated small business, caused record unemployment, and created a significant budget shortfall. This team and my administration are ready to tackle those challenges from our first day in office. We all look forward to getting to work," McKee said in the release.
Conley is serving on the team as a senior advisor and as part of a group of transition team and past government officials who have been meeting with state department leaders to discuss departmental operations, time-sensitive short-term initiatives that may be impacted by the transition, and agency budgets. Conley represented the state's 18th Senate District for eight years, but lost in his bid for reelection in November.
The other transition team members named on Saturday are: transition chairperson Joseph Rodio Jr.; transition organizing directors: Paulette Hamilton, Deputy Chief of Staff, office of the lieutenant governor; Anthony Silva, chief of staff, office of the lieutenant governor; and Elizabeth Tanner, director of the state Department of Business Regulation.
Transition communications team: Brian Jencunas, volunteer; Andrea Palagi, communications director, office of the lieutenant governor; and Michael Trainor, volunteer.
Transition staff: Cheyenne Cazeault, special projects manager, office of the lieutenant governor; Craig Dwyer, senior policy advisory, office of the lieutenant governor; Rosa DeCastillo, policy analyst, office of the lieutenant governor; Tabatha Dube, executive secretary, office of the lieutenant governor.
Senior advisors: state Rep. Mia Ackerman, deputy majority whip; Lincoln Town Administrator T. Joseph Almond; Rev. Dr. Chris Abhulime, King's Tabernacle Church; former Lt. Gov. Roger Begin; Channavy Chhay, Center for Southeast Asians executive director; state Sen. Louis DiPalma, chairman, senate committee on rules, government ethics and oversight; Dr. Ashish Jha, Brown University School of Public Health dean; Corey Jones, Black Lives Matter New England Political Action Committee executive director; North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi; Ana Bess Moyer Bell, Creating Outreach About Addiction Support founder; state Rep. Robert Phillips, deputy majority leader; Jennifer Ortiz, Executive Cuts owner; Chris Parisi, Trailblaze Marketing founder/CEO; Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena; state Sen. Ana Quezada, deputy majority whip; Armand E. Sabitoni, Laborers International Union of North America, general secretary-treasurer and New England Regional Manager; Chief Brian Sullivan, Lincoln Police Department; James Vincent, president, NAACP Providence Branch.
Inauguration co-chairs: Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien and Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter.
Other members of McKee’s transition team include: Attorney Tony Afonso; Lisa Andoscia, president of Rosewood Consulting; Scott Avedisian, Rhode Island Public Transit Authority CEO; retired National Guard Lt. General Reginald A. Centracchio; Channavy Chhay, Center for Southeast Asians executive director; Rosa DeCastillo, Policy Analyst, Lt. Governor’s Office; Rhode Island State Police retired Col. Brendan Doherty; Erin Donovan Boyle, Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce executive director; Paulette Hamilton, lieutenant governor’s office deputy chief of staff; former Lt. Gov. Richard Licht; Charles Roberts, founder/executive director, Rhode Island Slave History Medallions founder and executive director; and Anthony Silva, lieutenant governor’s office chief of staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.