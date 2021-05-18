WESTERLY — The Town Council is again looking for ways to improve the financial performance of the transfer station.
During a workshop meeting Monday, the council discussed ideas proposed by Mike Serra, the transfer station manager, Town Manager J. Mark Rooney and members of the council. The discussion was similar to ones the council has had almost annually for the last 10 years. Earlier this month the Board of Finance recommended the council study the facility's financial performance noting its increased reliance on funds from the town budget rather than fees charged for use of the facility to balance the facility's annual budget.
The transfer station is designated as an enterprise fund, a designation given to government services that charge a fee for the service. Accounting for the funds is segregated from other municipal budget items in order to show the true cost of the service. While opinions vary, some say enterprise funds should break even or post a profit or surplus.
In the last four fiscal years and in the proposal for the upcoming year, the transfer station's use of general fund or annual municipal budget funds has grown from $234,336 to $488,571. The use of the general funds has been needed to make up for revenue shortfalls.
On Monday, Serra proposed reducing the facility's days of operation from six to four or five, renegotiating a user agreement with the town of Hopkinton, implementation of a user permit fee, restricting access for recycling to just certain days of the week, and consideration of increasing the cost of town-issued trash bags. Rooney said officials are also considering studying the potential benefits of developing a subscription service for residents to have trash picked up and brought to the transfer station by a private company the town would contract with after a bidding process. The Watch Hill and Misquamicut Fire districts both provide subscription services in the summer, Rooney said.
Wider use of a subscription service would allow for reducing hours of operation at the transfer station and improve safety by reducing the number of people using the facility while machinery is being operated, officials said.
"It would be open Saturdays and a few days per week but not eight-hour days, six days per week," Rooney said.
Serra said he did not anticipate any of the ideas under consideration to improve the financial operations of the transfer station would lead to the elimination of jobs at the facility.
Members of the council offered a wide range of ideas and opinions. Councilor Karen Cioffi said she would not support reducing the days of operation but said closing an hour early might provide the time Serra said the facility needs for safety training and performing maintenance on equipment. Cioffi also said she supported reworking the town's agreement with Hopkinton, implementation of a permit fee system, and increasing the cost of the trash bags.
Rooney agreed the pact with Hopkinton should be renegotiated but also noted the town of Westerly benefits from the arrangement because under the agreement Hopkinton's tonnage allocation at the state's central land fill is shifted to Westerly.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. also spoke in favor of a new permit or sticker fee, saying it would help ensure costs for running the facility are borne by those who use it.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel asked Serra to provide the council with an estimated cost benefit for each of his proposals.
"We need a balance sheet with numbers … how much will be saved? You have to come up with a bottom line of where we would break even … so people can react to it," Duhamel said.
Council President Sharon Ahern asked for a breakdown of expenditures that were shifted out of the general government budget and into the transfer station's proposed 2021-22 budget as well as a five-year analysis of the facility's financial performance. Ahern also spoke in favor of a new facility permit fee system.
Ahern and Councilor Suzanne Giorno both said they did not want to see jobs eliminated.
"I don't want to outsource it altogether. One of the worst things you can do in challenging economic times is to outsource people's jobs," Ahern said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.