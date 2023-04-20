WESTERLY — As it did two years ago, Westerly’s Town Council has passed a resolution opposing several gun-related bills introduced in the General Assembly’s current legislative session.
The resolution calls the measures unfunded mandates, and the council’s 4-2 vote Monday also urged the General Assembly to repeal a 2022 law making it a felony for an individual to possess any semi-automatic firearm magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
The resolution’s sponsor, Councilor Philip Overton, said the law has led to confusion and hardship for law-abiding gun owners, while arguably doing nothing in the past year to reduce gun-related criminal activity in Rhode Island.
“Rhode Island already has some of the strongest gun laws in the country,” Overton said. “We also have the fourth-lowest homicide rate in the nation. Our gun laws are working very well.”
Overton believes the proposed laws would be ineffective because those who commit most homicides in the state would not obey them.
The resolution says the bills, if passed, would “impose unfunded mandates upon local governments.” It also bars the council from appropriating money for “capital construction of building space and/or the purchase of storage systems to store weapons seized,” as stated in the text.
Councilors William Aiello and Joy Cordio voted against it, and vice president Kevin Lowther II was not present.
Aiello said he did not have enough information, and Cordio wanted to vote separately for each of the bills.
“I want to be able to read what’s being presented at the state,” Aiello said, noting that copies of the bills were not included.
Cordio preferred that the council vote “one by one” on the state gun issues. She could support some of it, but said “no way” to opposing what she said was “common-sense gun control.”
“It doesn’t take away a Second Amendment right, the Constitutional right is still there,” she said.
The package of firearms-related bills was heard Monday and Tuesday at the State House in Providence. Among the bills referenced in Westerly's resolution:
House Bill 5300 and Senate Bill 0379, the Rhode Island Assault Weapons Ban Act of 2023, would prohibit the possession of “assault weapons,” defined as any shotgun that holds more than six rounds or a rifle that holds more than 10 rounds. In order to be exempt, the weapon must, within 12 months of the bill’s passage, be registered, be rendered inoperable, be surrendered to a registered firearm dealer or police department or be transferred to a person in another jurisdiction where such firearms are allowed. It would also require any heirs of a decedent to surrender or transfer the firearm. If registered, the lawful owner would be required to submit fingerprints and pay a fee for registering the firearm.
House Bill 5893 and Senate Bill 0645 would prohibit the purchase of more than one firearm in a 30-day period.
House Bill 5434 and Senate Bill 0321 would require all firearms within a home to be kept in a locked container or equipped with a tamper-resistant or mechanical lock and creates a new felony for noncompliance.
Lastly, House Bill 5892 and Senate Bill 0325 would require trigger guards be issued for rifles and shotguns at time of purchase.
In 2021, the Town Council approved a local resolution declaring that several gun-related bills “potentially abridge our Second Amendment rights. We find and declare that these gun-restriction bills, if enacted by the state General Assembly, infringe upon the rights of the people of the town of Westerly and the people of the state to keep and bear arms. We are collectively opposed to the infringement of these rights established by our Founding Fathers.”
The current resolution included similar language, as well as instructions that a copy be forwarded to every Rhode Island municipality, state senators and representatives, the governor and the lieutenant governor.
