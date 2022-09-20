WESTERLY — After Saturday's six-and-a-half-hour public hearing on Winn Properties proposal for a zoning ordinance amendment that would allow it to build a hotel and other housing on the Winnapaug Country Club property, only one thing had been decided: the Town Council wasn't ready to move forward to a vote.
The council, instead, told the Scola family, Winnapaug's owners, and opponents of the zoning amendment to “come together and hash it out” as they had two years ago in an effort to avoid starting the process all over.
Saturday's meeting started with presentations from the developer and its opponents. With no specific site plan available and concerns over proposed commercial ventures and their impact on the surrounding neighborhood's character, Attorney Gregory Massad and members of the grass-roots group Keep Westerly Green asked the council to reject the revised proposal presented by Winn Properties. But, countered Winn's attorney, Thomas Liguori, there is no site plan available because none is required for a proposed ordinance amendment, and he requested the council take the advice of town staff and pass the amendment.
The two sides had been in contact as of Tuesday afternoon as the council requested, Massad confirmed, but no official meeting had been formally set. A meeting was expected to take place this week, however, as the council gave the two sides till Oct. 17 to reach an agreement.
While it was clear that there was not enough support to approve the amendment as currently presented, Council Vice President Suzanne Giorno and council members Philip Overton and Brian McCuin all voted to keep the discussions open and to have the agenda item return “by Oct. 17 for the purpose of agreed-upon modifications between parties,” or a statement that parties did not reach agreement. The main public hearing is closed and will not be reopened.
“I am all in favor of sitting down and knocking this out. Let’s hash it out,” Giorno said. “Let’s not wait two more years; as the council and the town give a little more guidance, let’s work with it so this doesn’t come back in two years with a plan that they are not going to accept then too.”
The hope, Giorno and Overton both said at the end of the marathon meeting Saturday in Council Chambers, is that with a couple weeks of trying to work it out (as they had in late 2020 during a similar loggerheads), both sides could come to a compromise that would satisfy both the business' needs and the concerns of those in the neighborhood.
Councilors Christopher Duhamel, Caswell Cooke Jr. and Karen Cioffi did not participate in the council discussions and vote.
The six-hour meeting Saturday marked the second public hearing in the past three months as Winn Properties and Winnapaug Country Club owners Nicholas and Jill Scola seek zoning text amendments requesting definitions and development standards that would allow the building of hotels and work force housing in the zone.
In lengthy presentations prior to public comment, Liguori and Winn Properties representatives discussed the Scolas' desire to restore the historic Donald Ross-designed course as a certified Jack Nicklaus Golf Club. To accommodate these needs, the business would build a hotel, small suites, a new clubhouse with a banquet hall and worker housing “in order to remain financially sustainable.”
The proposed change in regulations are intended to guide the development of hotels and suites as accessory uses on golf courses and yacht clubs currently in the town's Commercial Recreation zone.
In a closing statement before the council, an emotional Liguori shouted concerns that to simply reject the proposal at this stage after all the work put in was unfair to property owners and infringed on their rights to develop their property. He said he believed the council had no choice but to approve the measure, saying that the town would otherwise be rejecting the word of their staff and advice of their own experts and boards.
“To create a process that says we won’t come to the table until this is rejected, that’s wrong,” he said.
Council President Sharon Ahern, who opposed the motion in an effort to provide a decision for both developers and residents on Saturday, said she feels that there must be common ground that can be found between proponents of the course's plans and those concerned about them. Prior to Saturday’s meeting, the Westerly Town Council had received 45 letters of support and 67 letters in opposition to the proposed amendment, according to town records.
All those letters have since been entered into the record.
“No one here is saying don’t give us a hotel. Please, give us a hotel,” Ahern said. “I don’t want my sister staying with me when she comes up from DC anymore. Get us a hotel, but get it in scale; this is just too much.”
For opponents of the project, the size of the potential development and height of buildings on the property has been an ongoing concern. In discussing possible development for the property, Winn has indicated that the proposal would likely include up to a 150-room hotel with 250-person banquet hall, plus accessory housing. A conceptual proposal also included a salon and spa.
Several expert witnesses presented by Massad indicated that with a project that size, the development would likely need around 500 parking spaces. To make matters worse, the proposed regulation does not actually limit the number of units and, once passed, the witnesses and residents expressed concerns that Winn could potentially move forward with an even larger-scale plan without facing any restrictions.
Massad and others, including Kelly Page and Keep Westerly Green members Elaine Doherty and Hatsy Moore, all said that such size would inevitably change the character of the neighborhood and have a negative impact on neighbors.
When it comes to the project, Massad said the biggest problem would be the lack of limitation on hotel rooms or condo units. Allowing an ordinance with no limit would “not be accessory, not be incidental and not be subordinate” to a primary use of the property as a golf course.
“Our sticking point was, and it should be yours, that they want to pass an ordinance with no limits that has language such that whatever is proposed may be considered as an accessory use,” Massad said. “That is not good government and it is not good planning. Approving this is like throwing caution to the wind. Buckle up because it’ll be a wild ride.”
Liguori defended his client, however, saying that owners cannot afford to wait years to restart the process before coming to some form of resolution. The proposal calls for only 36 acres of development, miniscule when compared to the course itself, which occupies 90 acres.
While opponents called on three witnesses with professional experience in Connecticut, Liguori said Rhode Island laws require accessory use be defined by the space used and said that 90 acres used for the golf course was well in excess of the 36 acres that would be used for the mixed-use development, meeting the definition of accessory use.
Several proponents also noted that hotels are an essential component of golf club developments nationwide and aid in providing the clientele necessary to help the business succeed and the course itself to remain undeveloped.
Liguori said his client is more than willing to discuss compromise, but does not want to start the process over or have to return to the drawing board at the end of what has already been a lengthy process that began nearly half a decade ago. He said any further delays are unacceptable.
“We are prepared to sit now. If 36 (acres) is not the right number, what is?” he said. “We’ll work collectively, but we are ready to do it now.”
Massad said the delays are not the fault of those opposed, noting that over the past two years there have only been two instances in which the sides held discussions before coming to an impasse. He said he looks forward to further conversations in the coming weeks.
"We are simply seeking a seat at the table to make sure this is done right," he said.
