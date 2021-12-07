WESTERLY — The Town Council will use a pre-application meeting to help determine an approach for dealing with the Potter Hill Mill Dam now that its selected approach has come under criticism.
The council voted unanimously during a workshop meeting on Monday to authorize Interim Town Manager Shawn Lacey to sign a contract with environmental engineering firm Fuss & O'Neill to represent the town at the meeting with representatives of the state Department of Environmental Management. Nils Wiberg, Fuss & O'Neill's chief water resources engineer, will report back to the council following the meeting, which is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 16.
The council previously voted to move forward with what Fuss & O'Neill called Alternative 3 in a voluminous preliminary technical memorandum. Wiberg said state and federal officials would likely make a determination on whether the selected alternative would require a general permit or a more onerous individual permit, which he said would involve a longer, more expensive permitting process.
Alternative 3 calls for a slight lowering of the dam and creation of a long, nature-like riffle pool fishway. Fuss & O'Neil recommended Alternative 1, which would involve complete removal of the dam, lowering the river's channel bed at the spillway approximately 8.5 feet, removal of an existing concrete fish ladder, regrading/partially filling the abandoned millrace channels on the western riverbank, and stabilizing the channel bed and riverbanks with vegetation and natural stone. A natural riffle-pool channel would be constructed to provide improved flow conditions to facilitate passage of migratory fish through the site.
Fuss & O'Neill's study and technical memorandum were paid for under a three-year National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grant the town secured. On Monday, the council considered authorizing contract amendments for the entirety of the second year of the grant, but instead decided to approve only the part of the contract dealing with the pre-application meeting.
Councilors selected Alternative 3 after several residents who live along the river in both Westerly and Hopkinton complained that complete removal of the dam would drastically alter the river and their property. But the decision has come under fire by the Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed Association, a nonprofit organization that works to preserve and protect the watershed, and others. Additionally, NOAA is raising questions and concerns about Alternative 3, saying it would require changing flood-plain maps and approval by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. NOAA, in a letter to town officials, also said Alternative 3 would not accomplish some goals of the grant, including reducing flood risk and improving water quality. The agency also warned that funding for construction of Alternative 3 might be hard to come by and suggested town officials look into liability the town might face if Alternative 3 was completed.
The reaction to the council's selection of Alternative 3 was not lost on Councilor Philip Overton.
"We received a letter from NOAA that is very concerning to me because they voiced facts that were not previously presented to us," Overton said, going on to suggest a hybrid between Alternative 1 and Alternative 2, which calls for a different type of fish passage than the one outlined in Alternative 1.
Councilor Brian McCuin said he was reluctant to approve the entirety of the second contract year because of the questions that have been raised about Alternative 3.
"I've heard from a lot of people that Alternative 3 isn't going to pass ... I don't want to spend on a contract if it's not going to get approved. That's silly. I don't care if it is grant money — I don't want to waste it. I think we're rushing this through," McCuin said.
