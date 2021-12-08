WESTERLY — The Town Council will accept input from members of the Planning Board and the Economic Development Commission as it prepares for a new contract for use of town-owned waterfront property on Margin Street.
Council members agreed on Monday to receive the input after Councilor Brian McCuin announced that the chairmen of the two municipal boards had expressed interest in helping the council fashion a request for proposals that will be published to seek potential lease-holders interested in running a marina and similar operations on the property, which is on the Pawcatuck River.
The council also heard from two commercial fishermen on Monday. The fishermen, both residents of the town, asked for accommodations at the marina property for themselves and dozens of others who live in the town and make a living by fishing.
Some fishermen who live in the town lease space from commercial marinas, and others like himself, work out of other towns, including Stonington, said Josiah Dodge. Space in a public facility would allow fishermen to sell their catch directly and provide service to local restaurants, Dodge said.
"We need your help," Dodge said.
Jason Jarvis, who also lives in the town and works as a commercial fisherman, asked town officials to have a conversation with the fishermen.
"We don't have money to put up a proposal, but we do have ideas," Jarvis said.
Former Town Councilor Jean Gagnier said he learned of the town's commercial fishermen while serving on the council. He encouraged the council to work with the fishermen and said the Margin Street property is "under utilized."
Dodge and Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. suggested using the Chatham Fish Pier on Cape Cod as a model for potential facilities at the Margin Street property. The Chatham Fish Pier, which is municipally owned, is both a commercial establishment and a tourist attraction.
The Margin Street property has been home to the private Westerly Marina business for about two decades. The company's lease with the town is set to expire next fall. Councilor Karen Cioffi said she visited the Margin Street property a few months ago.
"I was extremely impressed at the possibility of what could be there...It blows my mind that we have no place for commercial fishermen," Cioffi said.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno asked that the town continue its lease with the owners of WBLQ, which maintains broadcast equipment on the Margin Street property.
Westerly Marina currently pays $1,764 per month to lease the property.
In addition to 50 boat slips, the 4.35-acre property also includes a public boat launch for Westerly residents and an office/restroom/retail area. There are also two pump-out stations, one on the water side and the other in the parking lot for trailer-accessible vessels. The site also has about 100 parking spaces, including some for trailers.
The owners of Westerly Marina Inc. may be interested in rebidding for the lease, said Interim Town Manager Shawn Lacey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.