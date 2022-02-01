WESTERLY — Proposed amendments to the Town Charter that could be the subject of a referendum in May would remove term limits and implement staggered terms for those on the Town Council, as well as ridding the document of provisions that require the town to hire the high-salary positions of director of development services and director of public works.
Members of the Town Council discussed the proposed amendments to the Town Charter during a workshop meeting on Monday. Some other ideas for changes did not gain sufficient support to be moved forward for discussion at a future meeting. Council members envision scheduling a referendum for May 3.
One of the items that councilors agreed to move forward for further consideration and possible inclusion on the ballot would remove the charter's current imposition of term limits that prohibit them from serving more than two consecutive two-year terms. A new proposed provision would also implement a staggered term system for the council. Councilors said the changes are necessary to prevent the type of scenario that will happen in November if the charter remains in its current form — only one of seven current councilors would be allowed to seek reelection because of the term limits and lack of staggered terms.
"I am very concerned that we are going to lose six experienced councilors in November. There is a tremendous amount of institutional knowledge they have," said Councilor Philip Overton, the one councilor who will be able to seek reelection.
The term limits were approved by voters in 2016 when 34 questions appeared on the ballot. On Monday, councilors said the 2016 ballot was marred by an excessive number of questions, some of which were poorly worded. It led, the councilors said, to unintended consequences.
"I know the public wanted term limits, but I'm not certain anyone could have guessed what we are up against this time. It is in the town's interest to have staggered terms to make sure there is continuity. If we all leave at once it could put the town in jeopardy," said Councilor Christopher Duhamel.
As an example of the type of problem that could develop, Duhamel speculated that a council comprising entirely new members or mostly new members could decide to oust the town manager without an adequate reason. The charter currently imposes a staggered term system for members of the School Committee.
Town Council President Sharon Ahern said the town could face a potential downgrade of its bond rating if rating agencies determine the town's government is unstable as a result of the term limits and current lack of staggered terms.
Councilors also agreed that voters should be asked to reconsider provisions in the Town Charter that require hiring a director of public works and a director of development services. Councilors said the provisions force the town manager to hire for and budget for positions that the manager might determine are unnecessary.
"It binds the manager's hands to have expensive positions. If they need them they can ask at budget time," Ahern said.
Ahern and Councilor Karen Cioffi said they believe many voters were confused when they were asked a question about the public works position in 2016 and erroneously believed the town's current superintendent of public works would be let go unless the voters approved the director position. The wording of the question indicated the town manager should not be allowed to serve as director of public works, a position that is different from superintendent of public works.
Interim Town Manager Shawn Lacey questioned the need for having a director of public works, saying the current approach of employing a utilities superintendent to run the water and sewer departments and a public works superintendent to run the highway department, with both overseen by the town manager, was adequate.
"It seems to work from what I see," Lacey said.
Duhamel said the development services director position ended up in the charter in response to some residents complaining that the development services department was improperly created. Both the development services director and the public works director positions are currently vacant.
Councilors decided against giving further consideration to a council/mayor form of government. Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. suggested asking voters a non-binding question to gauge interest in establishing a mayor position, saying residents often suggest it to him. Councilors also decided against a proposed amendment that would have ceased the current practice of advertising proposed ordinance changes in The Sun and instead posting the proposed changes on the municipal website.
The council also passed on the idea of reducing the number of council positions from seven to five. Some councilors said the move would potentially put too much power in the hands of too few.
Cioffi asked the council to consider an amendment that would remove a charter provision that requires former members of the Town Council to wait at least one year from their last day on the council before applying to work for the town. Town Attorney William Conley Jr. said that since Cioffi's idea was not included as an item for potential action on the agenda the council should not vote on it, but could instead add it to a future agenda.
