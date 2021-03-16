WESTERLY — Officials believe there are 100 or more apartments in the town that were never subject to routine inspections to ensure compliance with fire and electrical standards, did not undergo zoning or planning scrutiny, and never received town permits.
The apartments, which have been quietly discussed for at least 10 years, came to the fore Monday when the Town Council agreed to have Scott Levesque, the lawyer who represents the Zoning Board of Review, develop a proposal on how to go about getting at least some of the apartments formally recognized with permits and then counting them toward the town's affordable housing requirements. The proposal would likely involve a new ordinance that would require the property owners to obtain special permits from the Zoning Board.
State law requires 10 percent of a municipality's housing stock to meet the federal standard of affordability. The town is currently at 5.14%. Getting to the level required by the state, Levesque said, is difficult because, while the town's zoning code requires developers of new housing developments to set aside a percentage of units as low- and moderate-income housing, each development also adds 75% to 80% percent additional market-rate units.
"You're treading water and not getting anywhere," Levesque said.
"How do you get to 10 percent? You have to find a way to use the existing housing that you have," Levesque said.
At least some of the illegal or unpermitted apartments might, Levesque said, "present a unique opportunity" for the town to increase its low- and moderate-income housing. Under the proposal discussed by Levesque, the apartment owners would be required to restrict the apartments to low- and moderate-income rental rates in their property deeds, they would also be required to meet building and safety codes, and "satisfy us that it belongs there," Levesque said. Officials also discussed waiving penalties and fees in return for property owners complying with the town's efforts.
While a majority of council members ultimately said they favored having Levesque prepare a more formal proposal some were initially skeptical.
"How did this get so out of hand? How did we get to a point where somebody knows there are 100-plus illegal apartments and what have we done? Why haven't we done something? Why are we even asking do we need to do something?" said Councilor Karen Cioffi, who once worked for the town as its human resources director.
Councilor Philip Overton said he wanted to consider a new ordinance, in part, because the town had allowed the apartments to stay in existence.
"Shame on us — we knew about it," Overton said.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said it appears that many of the apartments started out as units that property owners constructed for relatives. Over time, Rooney said, the units have become income- generating rental units. Town officials have become aware of some of the apartments through inspections conducted by the town's assessor's office, Rooney said.
Councilor Brian McCuin, the only member of the council to oppose having Levesque develop a proposed ordinance for the council, said the apartments were built because property owners knew they were prohibited under the town's zoning regulations.
"You're in favor of getting your [affordable housing] numbers up and you're willing to reward people who do illegal activities and put people's lives at risk and you're forcing us to choose one or the other. It isn't right," McCuin said.
Levesque and Rooney stressed that apartments that do not comply with fire and other safety standards would not be permitted by the town.
Lisa Pellegrini, director of development services, in a memorandum to Rooney said there appear to be "100 to 120 apartments that, if permitted, may be included in the low- and moderate-income unit list and thus increase our low- and moderate-income housing count."
