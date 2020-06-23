WESTERLY — Two members of the Town Council are hoping Gov. Gina Raimondo will reconsider implementation of a statewide school calendar in favor of allowing local districts to decide when school starts.
On Monday the council briefly discussed a request from Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. to develop a resolution that would ask Raimondo to modify the school-opening plan she announced recently. Under Raimondo's plan, all public schools in the state would start on Aug. 31. The plan is intended to help deal with reopening after schools were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooke said opening schools on Aug. 31 would hurt businesses that rely on tourism traffic, especially since Labor Day will not be celebrated until Sept. 7 this year.
"We already are up against it, having a late start to summer and Labor Day isn't until later this year, so by having school start on Aug. 31 it pulls the rug out from underneath businesses in Rhode Island that rely on tourism and that extra week is huge," said Cooke, who serves as executive director of the Misquamicut Business Association.
Councilor Brian McCuin called Cooke's proposed resolution a "great idea."
Council President Christopher Duhamel said the council could discuss the resolution next week but should take direction from local education officials. The resolution was not on the council's agenda but was discussed under an item calling for an update on the town's response to the pandemic.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to ratify and confirm Town Manager J. Mark Rooney's decision to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the members of Local 808, the labor union that represents highway, transfer station, water department, custodial, clerical and police-dispatch employees. Under the memorandum, the contract between the union and the town will be extended for one year to June 30, 2021.
Rooney said the union requested the extension rather than having to negotiate in virtual meetings. Both sides hope to meet in person in July or August, Rooney said.
The council also approved an application for federal Community Development Block Grant funds. The project list includes a section of sidewalk on Cross Street between Granite Street and Midland Avenue and an employee readiness program that the Westerly Area Rest Meals Center offers its clients.
Also included is a no-cost job-training and readiness program offered by the Community College of Rhode Island at Westerly Education Center, and an emergency generator for Looking Upwards Inc., a Rhode Island-based agency that provides services for children and adults with disabilities. Improvements at the Westerly Senior Center will take the place of a sidewalk project on Park Avenue that was previously considered.
The council voted unanimously to add a resurfacing project on Niles Street to a list of road work already planned for this summer. A proposal to add work on Boom Bridge Road was put on hold for consideration in the future.
A proposed amendment to the municipal zoning regulations to allow for pet day-care businesses was approved unanimously. The council also heard from a resident who lives on Breen Road who said occasional flooding on the road and Pasadena Avenue is so severe that residents have difficulty accessing their property. Rooney said town staff have identified the area as a priority and are awaiting permits from federal and state agencies to move ahead with plans to fix drainage and road surfaces on the two roads.
A motion to conduct Rooney's annual evaluation in executive session failed when just two councilors voted in favor. Councilors Sharon Ahern, William Aiello, Brian McCuin and Suzanne Giorno voted against the motion. Duhamel and Councilor Karen Cioffi voted in favor. Cooke did not vote and appeared to have left the virtual meeting at the time of the vote.
Ahern said she might favor discussing the evaluation next week but wanted additional background information.
"There must have been side conversation that asked for this because I didn't hear it," Duhamel said.
