WESTERLY — The town is receiving top grades for its financial practices, maintaining a healthy surplus, and funding the police pension at an acceptable level.
The positive comments came during a Town Council on Monday when Erica Olobri, a certified public accountant with Marcum LLP, reviewed findings from the annual audit, which is also known as the annual comprehensive financial report. The audit, which is required by state law, covered the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
"We received our information in a very timely manner. The teams you have in place at the school department and the town are excellent," Olobri said.
The annual audits involve examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements developed by the municipal and schools finance departments; assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by town and school managers; and evaluating the overall financial statement presentation delivered to the auditors.
"The independent auditors concluded, based upon the audit, that there was a reasonable basis for rendering an unmodified opinion, that the Town of Westerly’s financial statement for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, are fairly presented in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles," a portion of a letter accompanying the audit reads.
The town government finished the fiscal year with an undesignated surplus or fund balance of $14.8 million, which is equal to about 16 percent of the municipal budget.
"You are on the high end of the healthy target and that is a good thing that the bond rating agencies always look for," Olobri said, referring to agencies that rate towns' ability to repay loans or bonds. Higher ratings generally transfer to lower interest rates for borrowing.
The school department's fund balance was $4.9 million at the end of the fiscal year.
"It is all going in the right direction. That is definitely a great thing to keep going," Olobri said.
Municipal revenues were $2.8 million above the amount anticipated in the annual budget and property taxes were $1.3 million above what was anticipated. Municipal expenditures were $2.87 million below what was anticipated, an amount that included $1.7 million in capital projects that were delayed but expected to go forward, Olobri said.
The town's three enterprise funds — the water department, sewer department and transfer station — all finished the fiscal year with net positive positions. Enterprise funds are associated with town services that are paid for by users of the services.
The pension for retired police officers was 87.25% funded and had a $7.3 million net liability at the end of the year. The town has funded or exceeded the annual required contribution developed by the town's actuarial firm during the last 10 years, Olobri said.
The town finished the year with a $10.3 million net liability for other post-employment benefits, which include items such as health insurance, and ended the year with a 43.10% funded ratio in contrast with a 32.8% funded ratio at the end of the previous fiscal year.
"Full funding is highly recommended but not required at this point," Olobri said.
Many of the other towns she audits fund other post-employments at only a 20% funded ratio, Olobri said.
Councilor Philip Overton, a certified financial planner, called the audit report, "the nicest finance report I've seen in my years on the council." He went on to praise the work of municipal Finance Director Dyann Baker and school department Director of Finance and Operations Cindy Kirchhoff.
"I'd like to thank Dyann and Cindy for the work you are both doing, because when we get good numbers we can make good decisions," Overton said.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel was also pleased by the audit findings.
"A mark of good government is living within a budget and having a robust and safe fund balance," Duhamel said.
