WESTERLY — Declining student enrollment and how it figures into spending on education was one of the central discussion points during a brief joint meeting of the Town Council and the School Committee on Monday.
The meeting, which is required by state law, serves as a kind of unofficial start to the annual municipal and schools budget season. The law requires the two elected bodies to meet to discuss immediate and longer term financial projections and expectations.
School officials submitted a three-year budget projection that anticipates level funding from the Town Council for 2022-23, meaning the allocation of local tax dollars for education would be the same as in the School Committee's current budget. Cindy Kirchhoff, director of finance and operations for the school department, explained that the three-year projection is a preliminary submission.
"The projected budget numbers for the three-year forecast were based on information we received from the council last year regarding expectations on maintenance of effort," Kirchhoff said.
Kirchhoff was referring to comments by members of the Town Council during deliberations on the current schools and municipal budgets suggesting they would not support increases in the allocation of local tax funds if student enrollment continued to drop. The discussion also pointed to the possible need to ask state officials to recalculate the town's maintenance of effort requirement to reflect a smaller student population. State law prohibits municipalities from reducing school spending unless a recalculation is performed and confirms the need to reduce spending.
The School Committee could still request an increase in the local allocation of tax funds, Kirchhoff said. The projections, she said, assume, "what our budget would look like if we were level-funded and assuming state aid is decreasing due to student enrollment. That doesn't necessarily mean we won't come in with some sort of request [for an increase], but it's too early to know what that number would be."
The local appropriation of tax funds from the town in the current education budget is $49,059,463.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau provided the following figures that show a decline in student enrollment: 2,658 students in 2018-19; 2,574 students in 2019-20; 2,374 in 2020-21, and 2,328 this year. Garceau said student enrollment is down in most districts throughout the state due to the pandemic and parents deciding to home-school their children.
While the district has eliminated a total of about 6o positions in recent years, Garceau, while answering a question from Councilor Karen Cioffi, said reductions in student enrollment do not correlate directly to teacher staffing numbers.
Cioffi, a former municipal and schools human resources professional, said she asked the question even though she knew the answer.
"I just wanted to get that out to the public — just because enrollment numbers are down, that doesn't mean we are overstaffed with teachers," Cioffi said.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel noted that school departments are required to budget for building and facility maintenance costs. Garceau confirmed that under a state law that is being phased in over several years districts will be required to expend a total of 2.5% percent of their operating budgets on maintenance in 2022 and 3% of operating budgets in 2023. Capital project expenditures can be used toward fulfilling the requirement.
Council President Sharon Ahern asked whether the school department anticipated having a surplus in its current budget. Like the town, the school department nearly always posts a surplus at the end of each fiscal year. Kirchhoff said she could likely provide an early estimate on the potential surplus next month after she provides a report on the department's first-quarter spending and revenue.
