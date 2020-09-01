WESTERLY — The Town Council wants the Christopher Columbus statue to remain where it has always been — in Wilcox Park.
On Monday the council unanimously approved a resolution "in support of the monument remaining in Wilcox park at its current location with proper signage, maintenance, and security."
Councilor Suzanne Giorno, who serves as council liaison to the Memorial and Library Association, which manages the privately-owned park, said the association recently approved two motions that mirrored the ones approved by the Town Council. According to Giorno, a lawyer hired by the association determined the statue is owned by the association.
A second resolution approved by the council announced its agreement that "official ownership of [the statue] resides with Westerly Library and Wilcox Park." The ownership resolution should help if questions arise again in the future, Giorno said.
Ownership of the statue came into question in June when library officials acknowledged the national debate about whether historical figures such as Columbus, who in addition to being credited with "discovering" the New World is said to have abused indigenous people, should be honored with monuments. Before it could address the concerns about Columbus, Brigitte Hopkins, Westerly Library and Wilcox Park executive director, said the association needed to figure out who owned the statue — the association or the town.
Giorno said a "tremendous amount" of people, including religious organizations and veterans, had voiced support for keeping the statue in the park.
According to Giorno, the library association has established a committee to work on maintenance and security of the statue. She said Town Manager J. Mark Rooney, Town Council President Christopher Duhamel, Police Chief Shawn Lacey and herself are members of the committee.
Councilor William Aiello abstained from voting on the ownership resolution, saying he did not have enough information. Aiello asked whether Town Attorney William Conley Jr. had looked into the statue's ownership and Conley said he had not. Giorno said other town staff members had reviewed minutes from town meetings and legal documents and determined the statue is not owned by the town.
The town celebrated a dedication and unveiling ceremony for the statue on Oct. 12, 1949. An article in a publication called the Westerly Times reported the statue was accepted on behalf of the town by former Town Council President Arthur Cottrell Jr., who was quoted as saying: "This memorial statue was made possible by the painstaking efforts of many of our citizens and is accepted officially with the deepest gratitude by the Town of Westerly. It will always remind us that our town is keeping pace with a fast-changing world."
A Providence woman and a Boston woman were arrested in the park during the early morning hours of Aug. 20 after police said they appeared poised to damage the statue. Police recovered bottles of red paint, spray paint, and stencils. The women were each charged with single counts of willful trespass and injury to public statues and monuments. They are due back in court later this month.
