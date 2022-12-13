WESTERLY — Without making changes or wading into legal arguments, the Town Council on Monday backed a resolution supporting the state’s role in determining if Spring Avenue Extension will be recognized as a public right of way to the shore.
“While it doesn’t take a legal stand so much, it does clearly set a tone that the Town Council is in favor of the right of way and I think that’s the right move at this time,” Councilor Dylan LaPietra, the sponsor of the resolution, said.
The council left out a suggestion by Michael Rubin to include language that said if the Coastal Resources Management Council finds the road, known as Spray Rock Road, is a public right of way that the town should maintain it through its Public Works Department.
Rubin, a retired lawyer in the state Attorney General’s Office who prosecuted beach-access cases, has argued there is precedent that when a body acts in a merely advisory capacity, it can’t be held liable for a violation of a property owner’s rights.
“The CRMC is the decision-making body with controlling legal authority,” Rubin argued. “The town would merely be giving the CRMC advice.”
When asked about this later by Council Vice President Kevin Lowther II, Town Solicitor William Conley said Rubin had cited cases that relied on recommendations from “purely advisory” bodies such as the Commission of Judicial Tenure.
“Every one of the cases cited reviews actions taken by bodies which are advisory only,” Conley said.
“My concern is that this council is not an advisory body, it’s a legislative body. You have legislative authority.”
A resolution, Conley said, is a legislative act.
“Courts have said that resolutions have different degrees of legislative authority depending upon the language that’s used and the subject matter,” he said. “If you want to make that argument, you need to look at what the content of the resolution is. But there’s no doubt a resolution has some degree of legislative authority behind it.”
Rubin’s proposed maintenance amendment affirms the town’s responsibility and jurisdiction over the right of way, he argued.
The council’s vote to adopt the measure unchanged was unanimous.
“My gut wants me to go with Mr. Rubin’s language,” Councilor Philip Overton said. “My brain tells me to vote with the solicitor’s language.”
Speakers at Monday’s meeting had hoped the council would take a more firm and direct position on the right of way issue by urging CRMC to designate the right of way.
“As the resolution stands now, it does nothing to change the previous town council’s position,” resident Caroline Contrata said. “The strategy for approaching Spring Avenue is controversial at this point. Some are saying sit back and do nothing, just let CRMC handle it. Others are saying take a slightly more active role. No one here is saying the town should declare the right of way public or take down the fence.”
Others have argued an official statement of support now for CRMC could open the town to litigation from the Weekapaug Fire District, which owns lots within the extension.
The town has wrestled with the Weekapaug right of way, also known as the Spring Avenue right of way, for more than 14 years.
In 2008, the town hired Attorney Charles Soloveitzik, who found “conflicting evidence for the proposition that Spring Avenue is a public/ town road or public right-of-way to the ocean.”
The council initially accepted Soloveitzik’s opinion after receiving further input from the then-town attorney, but eventually agreed in November 2020 to ask CRMC to research the matter after backlash from residents.
Last month, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said he “strongly supported” the CRMC’s anticipated affirmation and designation of Spring Avenue extension as a right of way. A review determined that between 1886 and 1948, there were five separate recorded plats that depicted the road running south from Ninigret Avenue. Neronha said there is strong evidence that the Spring Avenue extension was formally dedicated, as well, with the most identifiable dedication shown in the plat from 1920.
