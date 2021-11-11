WESTERLY — The owner of a 109-acre lot on Moorehouse Road will be able to build a house and operate a farm on his land now that the Town Council has approved the zone change he requested.
Stano Trombino petitioned the council to change the zone from open space/recreation to Rural Residential-60 for his property at 119 Moorehouse Road. The council approved the zone change during a meeting on Monday by a 5-1 vote.
At the time he purchased the property in 2011 it was zoned for residential development, Trombino told the council. A few years after buying the land, Trombino said, he discussed establishing a family farm on the land, but was informed by former Town Planner Jason Parker that building a house and farming was not permitted because the land was classified for zoning purposes as open space/recreation.
Trombino and his lawyer, Thomas J. Liguori Jr., said they believe the property was classified as open space/recreation several years ago when town officials considered purchasing it with state grant funds. Ultimately, Liguori said, town officials opted to buy land in Misquamicut for parking for the Town Beach, but never switched the zoning back for the Moorehouse Road property.
Trombino sought the zone change, he said, in order to build a house and start farming on the land. He eventually hopes to pass the property on to his daughter in keeping with a family tradition of parents in the family giving their children property in the town, Trombino said.
A few members of the council initially voiced concern about changing the zone, saying they feared the property would be developed with several houses. Trombino assured the council he did not plan to develop the land beyond his current plans and noted that he had granted the Westerly Land Trust a first right of refusal should the property or a portion of it be made available for purchase.
"I could understand if I bought an open space/recreation property and I wanted to change it, but that's not what happened here," Trombino said.
Prior to speaking with Parker, Trombino said, he took several steps to clean up the property, which was formerly the site of the Moorehouse Farm, including dredging a pond, repairing stone walls, planting fruit bushes, and establishing a butterfly sanctuary.
"That just speaks to how I really don't want to develop it," Trombino said.
Councilors Philip Overton and Sharon Ahern asked whether Trombino could establish a conservation easement to forestall additional development of the property, but Liguori noted that the proposed zone change was discussed during work to revise the Comprehensive Plan, which was adopted in revised form earlier this year. The council, Liguori said, is required to consider whether proposed zone changes are consistent with the Comprehensive Plan.
"There can't be anything that is more consistent than to do exactly what the Comprehensive Plan said," Liguori said.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. noted that the Planning Board and several neighboring property owners wrote to state their support for the proposed zone change. He also noted that the council had not heard from anyone who opposed the change.
Overton, who voted against the zone change, said he was concerned about potential new owners of the property.
"I think Mr. Trombino has very good intentions, but I'm concerned about later on down the road, so I will be voting no," Overton said.
Ahern, Cooke and Councilors Karen Cioffi, Suzanne Giorno, and Brian McCuin voted in favor of the zone change. Councilor Christopher Duhamel did not attend the meeting.
Trombino is a retired Westerly police officer.
