WESTERLY — Members of the Town Council say they will keep a close eye on revenues and expenditures as the death count and economic devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic mounts.
The council voted 6-1 Wednesday to approve a $93.4 million combined education and municipal government budget for 2020-21. The spending plan requires a 1.75% increase in the tax levy and a tax rate of about 11.31, up from the current tax rate of 11.20. The vote followed a public hearing during which two residents asked the council to hold off on approving the budget until a better understanding of revenues emerged. The council was also asked not to increase taxes at all. One councilor said she had received a mixture of input from residents — some who thought the budget was too high and others who said it should be larger.
The new approved budget maintains the appropriation of local tax dollars for the School Department at $48.45 million, but council members made suggestions to school officials on how to free up about $250,000 that could be used for operational costs. During a School Committee meeting prior to the council's meeting Wednesday, Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said the level funding will likely cause teacher layoffs as school officials will face a gap of more than $1 million between the amount approved by the Town Council and the proposed budget approved by the School Committee. The layoff decisions, which would go into effect in the next school year, will come as teachers continue to work with students through the distance learning mode thrust upon teachers and students to slow the spread of the virus.
"I'm really troubled about the fact that we would be doing that to our teaching staff in this environment, but that's the way we have to proceed," Garceau said of the potential layoffs.
Strong growth in the Grand List of taxable property will cushion the blow of the levy increase, said Council President Christopher Duhamel. "44 percent of the levy increase is equal to new growth, so it doesn't mean the full 1.75% is being borne by the homeowners ... it's an increase for sure, but it's not a marked increase," Duhamel said.
Duhamel also noted that Town Manager J. Mark Rooney and his staff had identified $1.48 million of expenditures in the 2020-21 budget that could be put off if revenue projections proved overly optimistic.
Councilor Sharon Ahern, who initially called for limiting the tax levy increase to no more than 1%, said she was persuaded to support the 1.75% increase after listening to Rooney's request not to go below the budget approved by the council and by the growth in the Grand List.
"I know any increase at this point in time is scary, but we do have to keep the lights on, we do have contractual obligations, we did make executive decisions here to level-fund the schools," Ahern said.
Ahern also noted that the council and Rooney agreed to only give annual contributions to social service and other organizations the town supports each year when invoices are submitted. She also said the proposed sale of the old town garage could bring in $200,000 in revenue that is not accounted for in the budget.
Councilor William Aiello, who voted in favor of the budget, said he would have preferred holding taxes at the current level but said that would likely have led to a reduction in services for both the town and the School Department.
"While I don't fully concur with the revenue projections, due to the effects of the pandemic, my desire is to support the overall budget in order to have the municipality and schools funded and functioning. My preference, however, would be to have a zero-percent increase," Aiello said.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno said some residents she spoke with wanted taxes frozen while others wanted to increase the tax levy by 2%. "There is a varying opinion on this throughout the public," Giorno said.
Councilor Brian McCuin was the lone member of the council to vote against the budget, saying he wanted a tax levy increase of 1% or less.
"It would have show the people that we understand the predicament that they are in and that the town is in," McCuin said.
Elizabeth Waters, a Guonod Road resident, asked the council to hold off on approving the budget until tax payments for the final quarter of the current fiscal year were received.
"I'm afraid we're going to see a lot of people who are unable to pay their taxes. With that in mind I think it would terrible to assume we could raise taxes come July 1," Waters said.
Daniel Alvino, a Newbury Circle resident, echoed Waters comments. "People are really hurting and every little bit is significant at this point," he said.
Town officials said they were required, by state law, to file an approved budget with the state next month.
The council approved, by consensus, Rooney's request to extend the deadline for receipt of fourth quarter taxes to June 1.
The approved budget must now be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the town and on the municipal website. The budget can be contested by residents if a petition is signed within eight days of publication of the budget by at least 3% of registered voters who were eligible to vote in the last general election. The petition must be certified by the town clerk prior to being circulated for signatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.