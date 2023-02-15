WESTERLY — A sewer line expansion that is projected to come with a hefty price tag might be taken out of Westerly’s Route 1 Corridor Strategic Plan.
But first, the Town Council wants to take a closer look at the plan with the Economic Development Commission before giving its endorsement.
On Monday, some council members wanted to “strip out” language in the plan that proposes expanding sewer lines southbound along Route 1, a mammoth public works project that would cost tens of millions of dollars, they said.
It comes after the town learned last month that upgrades to Westerly’s sewer treatment facilities could cost $46 million or more. The estimate comes from Jacobs, the engineering firm that’s managed the town’s plant on Margin Street since 2017.
While praising other parts of the EDC’s plan, councilors took aim at talk of the sewer line expansion, given the new information.
“That $46 million surprise that we, that citizens are going to have to deal with should be a complete shock to everybody,” Councilor Philip Overton said. “It was supposed to be a $12 to $16 million project.”
Previous estimates had come in generally at around $15 million, but those were from two to three years ago at the start of the process. The figure jumped to $20 to $25 million when DEM set stricter limits on the amount of nitrogen within treated wastewater that the town can discharge into the Pawcatuck River.
Further examination of the facilities as part of the plan led Jacobs to identify even more costs to replace aging equipment.
Overton said he and other local Republicans are also concerned about over-development that can come along with expanding sewer services.
“The quickest way,” to excessive development, he said, “is by expanding sewer lines down into an area like that.”
The council instead on Monday opted to set up workshop time with members of the EDC to break the plan into sections and review it in detail.
“I think there are a lot of good things to look at and would like to take up (EDC Chairman) Jim Torres’ offer to sit with us,” Councilor William Aiello said. “All indications from them are they weren’t looking for the council to rush this.”
Proceeding cautiously and methodically, Aiello said, makes the most sense.
The plan calls for the town to develop and implement a strategy for Westerly’s commercial corridors.
The EDC, the Planning Board and planning staff formed a subgroup called the the Route One Corridor Committee to oversee the project, work with consultants and receive community input and feedback, including a survey last year of more than 400 people, for the almost 300-page study.
There are five key areas of focus for the study: travel, infrastructure, aesthetics, housing and economic development.
“There was an extreme amount of community input for the Route 1 corridor plan,” council Vice President Kevin Lowther II, a former Planning Board member, said.
Lowther reminded the council the plan is not “100 percent prescriptive,” in that the town will not execute every recommendation in it.
“It gives us options on where we could potentially go in the future and where our infrastructure might lead,” he said. “We can take or leave the things we want to do with it.”
Dylan LaPietra said he agrees, but is against sending the plan “carte blanche over to the Planning Board, then we mislead them, the train starts rolling down the tracks on something we don’t really like.”
The council should be fully behind any plan that goes to the Planning Board, he said.
Councilor Mary Scialabba said the plan was well-vetted, with much input. The EDC followed guidelines from the council, she said.
“We shouldn’t hold it up for something that may not happen,” she said. “There’s a lot of stuff in that proposal, like five different zonings for the whole Route 1 corridor that have to be looked at. It’s huge.”
Councilor Joy Cordio said she understands the plan is a “guideline,” and not mandatory.
“Likewise, if it’s taken out and we decide we want to extend the sewer, we can extend the sewer,” she said.
“I like the plan too and there’s an awful lot of work that went into it,” Council President Edward Morrone said, congratulating the EDC. “It is to me a fluid document, subject to change at any point and every point.”
After more discussion, Overton rescinded his own motion to strip out sewer line language when the council agreed to hold workshops with the EDC on the plan.
