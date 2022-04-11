WESTERLY — A new assistant town manager position would be created and the total amount of local tax dollars supporting the public school district would remain stable under a spending plan being considered by the Town Council.
The proposed new job and the approach to school spending were discussed during a lengthy budget meeting conducted by the council on Saturday. Town Manager Shawn Lacey and Finance Director Dyann Baker fielded questions regarding Lacey's proposed budget for 2022-23, and Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau, along with Cindy Kirchhoff, the school district's director of finance and operations, handled the education side.
Lacey said he envisioned the assistant town manager overseeing the land-use functions in the Department of Development Services as well as the work of the assistant superintendent of utilities, who manages the water and sewer departments. Currently, Lacey said, a "disconnect" sometimes occurs between the desires of the Town Council and how some of the functions of the Development Services Department are carried out.
The position would be paid for with funds that would have been used to pay the salary of the now vacant director of public works position and the director of development services position would be eliminated, but the plan hinges on an assumption that voters will approve amendments to the Town Charter that would have the effect of eliminating the two positions, which are currently required under the charter. Voters will be asked to eliminate the requirements in ballot questions during the November election.
Council President Sharon Ahern advocated for the assistant town manager position, saying Lacey had discussed the idea during negotiations for his contract. Lacey was appointed to the town manager position on a permanent basis in late February. Ahern previously served as chief of staff, a position created under former Town Manager Joseph Turo. Ahern's job was similar to that of assistant town manager. Ahern left the job when former Town Manager Michelle Buck decided she did not want a chief of staff.
"I think we really need to do that, because the job has grown," Ahern said.
Town Councilor Philip Overton agreed.
"I've always thought that position needed an assistant town manager," Overton said.
The council also decided to increase the stipend received by council members from $3,861 per year to $5,000 per year for at-large members and $6,000 for the council president. Overton, the only current member of the council who can run in November, recused from a vote on the stipends. Ahern suggested the School Committee consider implementing stipends for its members. The new council stipends would put the town in the middle of what other towns and cities in the state offer, Lacey said.
The council agreed to add $100,000 to the $100,000 Lacey had budgeted for annual road repairs and repaving at the suggestion of Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr., who noted the funding was once up to $500,000 annually but was reduced because of decisions to rely on funding from bonds for road projects. Similarly, the council added $50,000 to the $50,000 Lacey had earmarked for sidewalk repairs. Road work scheduled for this coming summer will be paid for with previously approved bond funds.
The discussion with Garceau focused on shrinking student enrollment and whether the district's staffing level is too high. Garceau reviewed strides the district has made to improve efficiency, noting that about 60 positions had been eliminated over the past five years. The work continues, he said.
"We inherited a situation where per-student spending was significantly higher ... the gaps are going to continually close, but there is no way to suddenly flip a switch in any given year," Garceau said.
Cooke said the per-pupil spending and staffing levels are concerns for himself and others, but he also praised school officials for reducing their annual funding requests. Unlike at least one other councilor who questioned why the district has yet to complete contract negotiations with the teachers union, Cooke said, he appreciated the School Committee's stance on the contract.
"I think that's slowing the growth. We can't yell at him about contracts when we are the ones who said stop selling the store. I want to stand behind the administration for standing firm on these negotiations," Cooke said.
The School Committee's proposed budget called for an appropriation of local tax funds of $50,025,674, a $966,211 or 1.97% increase in spending over the current budget. The finance board recommended reducing the School Committee's proposed increase in local tax dollars by half.
Lacey's proposed consolidated municipal and education budget budget of $98.481 million, which included the entire request made by the School Committee, amounts to a 3.59% overall increase from the current consolidated budget of $95.07 million, and would require a tax increase of 3.2%.
The council is expected to provide an overview of its budget recommendations in time for a public hearing scheduled for April 18. The council will conduct a second public hearing on April 25 and is expected to adopt a budget that night.
