WESTERLY — The Town Council on Monday made several appointments to its ad hoc study committees for Westerly Marina, the former Bradford School site and affordable housing.
The council voted to appoint Mark Doescher Jr., Alexandra Healy, Timothy Killam, Sophie Rose Long and Lina Carreiro O’Leary to the Former Bradford School Site Study Committee.
The council failed on a 4-3 vote to make Kimberlie Rayner-Russell a member of the Marina committee after a short discussion about whether as assistant harbormaster she was an employee of the town. Rayner-Russell will still be able to serve as an advisory member on the committee.
The vacant positions will be reopened for the Marina position and for the Affordable Housing Study Committee, which each only had one applicant.
Ryan Blessing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.