WESTERLY — Town officials are in frequent communication with their state counterparts to closely monitor the state's ongoing reopening efforts as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic wanes in Rhode Island.
Restaurants and bars are pushing for information on what restrictions will be required as they prepare for the summer season, officials say. During a meeting of the Town Council on Monday, Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said businesses should develop reopening plans and submit them to the state. Information on the planning process is available at https://reopeningri.com/. Establishments with bars and ones that host live music are in particular need of guidance from the state, Rooney said.
"It's not real clear to me on what will be allowed," Rooney said.
Restaurants that used tents for outdoors dining last summer are looking for direction on whether they can use the tents again this year, said Chief of Police Shawn Lacey. The restaurants need an answer on tents from state officials, since use of a tent would increase an establishment's capacity if indoor dining is permitted at normal levels.
The municipal effort to provide vaccines against the virus is continuing. About 700, mostly second doses, were administered at the clinic at the Senior Citizens Center on Monday, Lacey said. A clinic using the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine is scheduled for today. Noting earlier questions about the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine, which was temporarily removed from use by the federal government over concerns related to rare development of blood clots, Lacey said just 11 people had registered to receive the vaccine on Wednesday. Both the federal Centers for Disease Control and the Food & Drug Administration recommended resumption of the vaccine, which is now back in use.
Lacey said officials are discussing conducting a clinic focused on children between the ages of 12 and 15 at Westerly Middle School next week. The clinic will be conducted in the late afternoon and early evening, since children that age are required to receive parental authorization before they can be inoculated. The Pfizer vaccine will most likely be used at the school, Lacey said. Adult residents who are still in need of a vaccine should call 401-348-2526 to make an appointment, Lacey said.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to approve amendments to the municipal sewer ordinance. The amendments are intended to help with efforts to reduce the number of unauthorized connections to the sewer system. The illicit connections are increasing expenses and place an unnecessary additional strain on the system by sending storm water to the treatment plant on Margin Street. The town has offered to work on reducing the unauthorized connections as part of negotiations for a new permit from the state Department of Environmental Management to continue operating the treatment plant.
The council voted 6-1 to adopt a new bylaw that will prohibit appointing individuals to serve on more than one board or commission at the same time. Councilor Brian McCuin voted against the measure, saying he believes it is unnecessary.
