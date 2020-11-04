WESTERLY — While up to several hundred ballots remain to be counted and entered into the final tally, the outcome of the races for Town Council and School Committee appear clearer than they did Tuesday night.
As of late Wednesday afternoon it appears that all of the incumbents seeking reelection were reelected, along with Philip Overton who appears to be headed back to the council after a two-year absence. The incumbents, in the most recent available order of votes received are: Sharon E. Ahern, Caswell Cooke Jr., Christopher A. Duhamel, Suzanne K. Giorno, Karen A. Cioffi, and Brian H. McCuin.
Candidates who appear not to have been elected are Dylan J. LaPietra and Jarraid Michael Belanger.
Town officials said between about 260 and 800 ballots had yet to have been counted and entered into the final tally calculated by the state Board of Elections. The uncounted ballots include some that were placed into a drop box at Town Hall on Tuesday and some that were received in the mail on Tuesday. Town officials said they expected the outstanding votes to be counted either later Wednesday afternoon or today.
Some of the candidates said they were relatively confident they had been re-elected.
"I'm pleased to get another term, and overall I think we have a good team," said Sharon Ahern.
Ahern said she expects the new council to get to work right away on the Comprehensive Plan and proposed revisions to the zoning regulations once the Planning Board completes its work. The council will also soon conduct, Ahern noted, its annual joint meeting with the School Committee to start the budget process.
Also on the new council's early docket: filling a vacancy on the School Committee left by the resignation of Mary Adams. According to the Town Charter, the Town Council is responsible for filling vacancies on the School Committee until the next election when voters decide. Adams resigned last month, well after ballots were published.
Cooke said he was struck by the high voter turnout.
"It's great to have that level of support ... it seems like a bigger number than we usually get. It's definitely a wonderful feeling," Cooke said.
The council, if the unofficial results hold, will consist of three unaffiliated voters (Ahern, Cooke and Cioffi), two Democrats (Duhamel and McCuin) and one Republican (Overton).
"This will be an amazing council because no one political party has a majority ... that's great for Westerly," Cooke said.
The COVID-19 pandemic and more widespread use of early voting and vote-by-mail opportunities produced an election like no other.
"It's the most unusual election that I've ever been a part of," said Duhamel, who appears to have been elected to a ninth term on the council.
The results of early voting and voting by mail were slow to appear on the state Board of Elections website Tuesday night, leading to a restless night for some.
"It was a pleasant surprise to wake this morning and see the results," Duhamel said Wednesday.
Many candidates chose to forgo their normal campaign efforts because of the pandemic.
"I know I enjoy working with people in the town and for the people of Westerly. I think that shows. I put a lot into it and I get a lot out of it and I think people see that," Duhamel said.
Based on the preliminary results it appears the new School Committee will comprise Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, Christine Cooke, Giuseppe Gencarelli, Robert M. Cillino, and Rebecca A. Fowler. If the results hold, the School Committee will consist of three Democrats (Chiaradio Bowdy, Gencarelli and Cillino), two Republicans (Cooke and Marianne Nardone, whose term expires in 2022) and one unaffiliated voter (Fowler).
Christine Cooke, who has served as chairwoman of the School Committee for most of this year, said she was pleased to be re-elected. "I am thankful for the strong support I received from the voters. I attribute it to the leadership I have demonstrated over the four years on the School Committee as well as my willingness to listen to and collaborate with others," Cooke said.
The committee will likely soon vote to appoint officers and subcommittee members, Cooke said.
"We have a lot of work ahead of us this year including developing a budget, working towards a plan to address our facilities and fields and negotiating a contract with the teachers union," Cooke said.
Voters appear to have approved two bonds: up to $1 million to cover the town's share of the U.S. Army Corps' eelgrass restoration and dredge project at Winnapaug Pond; and up to $1.55 million to cover the cost of improvements to the municipal sewer system.
Voters appear to have defeated, by a slim margin, a proposed amendment to the Town Charter that would have eliminated the position of director of the Department of Public Works from the charter. The position has been vacant for about one year. Town officials had hoped to remove the position from the Town Charter to give them flexibility on whether to fill the position.
