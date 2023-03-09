WESTERLY — Two weeks after filling nine vacancies on a new advisory commission to look at Westerly’s charter, the Town Council is seeking more volunteers for three newly-formed groups tackling affordable housing, the former Bradford School site and the town marina.
The council’s goal is to have all applications received by April 3 in order for the appointments committee to begin selecting members. Councilors this week also agreed on several other parameters for the ad-hoc public bodies, such as appointing nine members to each, to start.
“I love the fact that we are finally talking about this (affordable housing) committee,” Council Vice President Kevin Lowther II said. “It’s something we need badly, and need a committee that’s going to be able to gather data and help us process and understand in light of all this legislation.”
At the General Assembly last week, House Speaker Joe Shekarchi introduced a package of 14 bills aimed at providing more housing statewide.
The council tabled action on the three new groups twice at previous meetings that extended late into the evening. Councilor William Aiello also noted that the council had agreed on Feb. 13 to establish the bodies by resolution, but that that had been removed and replaced with simple agenda items under Unfinished Business to establish the study committees.
“The council has never discussed any of these three, so how did a change get made to those documents and the agenda without the council even discussing this other than tabling what was from Feb. 13,” he said.
Town Solicitor William Conley said an ad-hoc committee is not permanent, and can be established by a motion or by resolution, if the council chooses.
Council President Edward Morrone said that in discussions with the solicitor, the formulation of an ad-hoc committee “did not merit, warrant or need a resolution.”
The council quickly approved forming the marina study committee, largely following the parameters it set for affordable housing.
Coming to the Bradford School Site Study Committee, Morrone raised a concern that Aiello’s name still appeared as an officer of the nonprofit Greater Bradford Community Development Association, which he said was an ethical conflict.
Aiello reiterated several times that he had resigned as an officer and director of the group.
“If anybody wants to file an ethics complaint against me, go for it,” he said. “You’re going to lose.”
Morrone insisted an ethics issue remained and had to be addressed.
“As much as I respect Bill and I do,” he said. “There is a line here and as of 2/27/23 at 10:20 a.m., you were still a member.”
Asked by Morrone if he had documentation to prove he had resigned, Aiello said he gave a letter to GBCDA President Daniel King, who submitted paperwork to the IRS and insisted he had resigned.
Morrone again asked Aiello if he was comfortable talking about the Bradford issue while still a member of the nonprofit's board. Aiello then lost his typically cool demeanor momentarily and shouted to Morrone that he had resigned from the group.
“If things haven’t caught up in the system, I can’t help that,” Aiello later said. “If I need to follow up, maybe the solicitor can guide me on following up.”
Conley said that as a Town Councilor, a conflict would exist if that councilor voted on a matter affecting an organization where he or she was in a leadership position. That condition wouldn’t apply to a councilor who is a mere member, Conley said.
“In this particular circumstance, the resolution … is not on the agenda. That’s not before the council,” Conley said.
That resolution proposed that two members of the GBCDA be chosen for the ad-hoc committee.
“If you were an officer, director in a leadership position, you would not be able to vote on that resolution,” Conley said. “You would be told you needed to recuse.”
The issue became moot by Tuesday afternoon, by which time the Secretary of State’s database had been updated to show that Aiello was no longer a director or officer of the Greater Bradford Community Development Association.
Discussion about the ad-hoc Bradford study committee continued with Aiello taking part.
King, president of the Bradford association, later said Aiello verbally resigned shortly before being sworn in and followed up with a letter a couple of days later.
The group’s latest annual report “Does not have the name Aiello anywhere on it,” he said.
The council will appoint members to the three new committees after the April 3 deadline.
On Feb. 27 the council approved the following members for the Advisory Charter Revision Commission: Jean Gagnier, John Armstrong, Christopher Lawlor, Edward St. Clair, Hatsy Moore, Lorren Kleinkauf, Michael Niemeyer, Thomas Nall and Mark Berardo.
