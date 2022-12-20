WESTERLY — The Town Council has chosen its prosecution and land use solicitors, judges and the town sergeant for the new term.
The council filled the part-time positions at its Dec. 12 meeting, when it also interviewed the applicants.
Attorney Robert E. Craven, state representative for District 32, North Kingstown, was chosen as assistant solicitor for prosecutions.
Craven’s 39-year career includes work in the attorney general’s office and in private practice. He has prosecuted cases for Charlestown as an assistant solicitor.
“I applied because I like this kind of work and the interaction with the police officers,” Craven said.
Craven knew Town Manager Shawn Lacey when Lacey was Westerly’s prosecution officer in Washington County District Court.
As for the prosecutor’s role, Craven said it’s “the first level of opportunity for someone to face the problems that they have.”
He touted diversion court programs for veterans and for mental health cases opportunities for offenders to have their cases dismissed.
Craven will work on Westerly prosecutions in court on Fridays. He works on Charlestown prosecutions on Thursdays.
“It isn’t unusual that an experienced prosecutor handles more than one municipality,” he said.
Craven was reelected to his sixth term as a state legislator in November.
For assistant solicitor for planning and zoning, the council reappointed Scott D. Levesque, a Providence attorney with litigation experience as well as work on property and land use issues.
He served as planning solicitor in Hopkinton for more than eight years as well as Barrington and Smithfield.
“Municipal land use is what I do,” Levesque said. “It’s something I’m passionate about.”
He has worked on Westerly’s comprehensive plan and numerous applications and issues before the town’s Planning Board since 2018 and the Zoning Board since last year.
The council filled two judge positions as well: It appointed Leo F. Manfred II as municipal court judge and reappointed M. Linda Urso as probate court judge.
Manfred, a Westerly attorney, has been a prosecutor for Westerly at various times since 1996.
“On the smaller issues relative to municipal court cases, they’re not as heavy lifting as in District Court and Superior,” Manfred said. “But they’re just as important to the people in this town. They have to be respected and I believe I can do that, and be fair and very attentive to their mental health.”
The council chose Manfred over incumbent judge and Westerly attorney Tia M. Priolo, who also applied and interviewed for the post she has held for two years.
Urso, another longtime Westerly attorney, has been probate judge for more than 20 years. He also fills the role in Hopkinton.
The council made no change to the post of town sergeant-at-arms, reappointing Patrick Falcone Jr. He’s held the position since 2014.
As a decades-long constable and former longtime captain of the Westerly Police Reserves organization, and from his time as an employee of the Water Department and at McQuade's Marketplace, Falcone is well known in the town.
“He does a great job,” Council President Edward Morrone said. “We like him personally, respect him professionally, and he’s a really good cook.”
