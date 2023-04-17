WESTERLY — A $500,000 capital line item for the schools did not survive the Town Council’s initial workshop on Westerly’s proposed $99.7 million budget.
The council several weeks ago passed a resolution authorizing up to $500,000 to replace the grass at Augeri Field and the Westerly High School quad with artificial turf. Council members were unwilling to allow a separate $500,000 infusion through a capital line item and zeroed it out.
“On top of the $500,000 we said we’re going to throw in, now we’re going to put in another $500,000 and that’s $1 million on the town side — no way,” Councilor Bill Aiello said.
Town Manager Shawn Lacey clarified that the Finance Board was not earmarking the $500,000 for the turf fields. “They’re just giving it back to them for the capital side of things,” he said. “But it could have been used for it.”
The council also opted to level-fund the local appropriation of the schools budget at $49,059,463, meaning it would be unchanged from the current year.
Total school department appropriations for 2023-24 are $57.6 million, an increase of 1.02% from the current year.
The first of two public hearings on the budget is scheduled to take place Thursday, with another planned for April 26, both at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.
“When you look at the whole budget, this is historic, because it’s the first time we’ve hit $100 million,” Council President Edward Morrone said at the first workshop April 5.
Lacey was a little more precise: “It’s $99,718,000,” he said.
Three-quarters of that, about $75.7 million, will come from real estate and personal property taxes. Not included in this budget is about $2.49 million from the motor vehicle excise tax, which the state eliminated last year. The state reimburses cities and towns to make up for the revenue loss.
The Finance Board has worked to keep the property tax increase at 0.63%, meaning a property with a tax bill of $5,000 would increase about $35 per year.
Westerly had a $3.7 million surplus last year.
“Some of that’s due to revenue coming in for permits,” Lacey said. However, $3 million of that is tied to a restricted account for the town’s solar power development at White Rock, Lacey added. The total comes from $3 million the solar power company paid the town last year to lease the property. The $3 million is amortized over 25 years and earns interest.
Westerly is looking at about $9.5 million in general grant in aid funds from the state of Rhode Island, an increase of about 43%. State aid for schools is projected at $10.5 million, a 9.76% hike.
“That’s truly what we’re projected to get from the state,” Lacey said.
Lacey explained how the tax increase that comes with a new budget is essentially capped at 4 percent. If the town wanted a higher tax increase — unlikely in the current environment — it would need to seek passage of special legislation to do so, he said.
The Town Council continued its line-by-line review of the budget April 10, including reducing the snow removal item by $200,000, and will hold another workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
