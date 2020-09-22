WESTERLY — The Town Council voted unanimously Monday to sell the Tower Street School Community Center property, having determined it "no longer has a public purpose."
The vote followed a closed-door executive session that started before the council's regular meeting and then resumed following the conclusion of the regular meeting. During the regular meeting, the council listened to Planning Board Chairman James Hall IV deliver a brief synopsis of his board's findings, which contrast starkly with the council's.
The Planning Board concluded that the Tower Street School building is "suitable for public purposes" but ceased to be used after nonprofit organizations that used it were asked to vacate. The School Committee voted in May, during budget deliberations, to stop using the building.
State law grants town councils the authority to sell municipal property when the council determines "the lands or properties have become unsuitable or have ceased to be used for those purposes." Councils are required to seek an opinion from their Planning Board before selling municipal property.
The Planning Board recommended creation of a task force to study whether the existing building could continue to be used as a community center or whether a new one should be built. The board also proposed selling 7.5 acres of the 11-acre property for housing and using money from the sale to sustain a community center or to build a new one on the site of the existing building.
"Yes, there are still benefits for the townspeople," Hall said, explaining the board's conclusions.
Council President Christopher Duhamel, speaking during a public session after the final executive session, said the council approved a motion finding the "property no longer has a public purpose, that all of the public purposes have since moved" and a second motion that called for the property to be "put on the market for sale" and for Town Manager J. Mark Rooney to secure the services of a real estate broker to handle the sale.
Prior to its vote in executive session, the council also heard from Max Hence, co-founder of the Ayers Foundation, which operated an organic farm on the Tower Street property for several years. The farm was used as a means to teach children about growing food and healthy eating.
Hence said residents were developing a proposal for a public-private partnership to run the Tower Street facility as a community center and planned to soon submit it to the Town Council.
"We look forward to the opportunity of having that looked at and to be a part of the deliberations," Hence said.
Duhamel asked Hence whether the foundation had considered the former Bradford School as a potential new location for the organic farm. Hence said the Bradford site is too remote.
"People cannot access that in the same manner and in the same way ... we ruled that out pretty much immediately after visiting it," Hence said.
On Tuesday, Duhamel said Hence's group could submit an offer to purchase the property.
"The council's discussion was they could still make a proposal, that anyone could make offers. If they need more time for getting grant money, I think the council would be willing to listen," Duhamel said.
The council also did not want to "mix up the community center aspect with selling the property," Duhamel said.
Members of the Town Council helped the School Department secure a lease for its Transition Academy at the Westerly Day Center on Union Street in the former police station building that is owned by the town. Before- and after-school programs that had operated at the Tower Street center have moved to elementary schools in the town and are being run by the Ocean Community YMCA. Supporters of the Tower Street Community Center say several other programs that contributed to making the building a thriving center for children and adults, especially those from low- and moderate-income families, do not yet have a new location.
A real estate appraiser hired by the town found the Tower Street property has a value of about $2 million, Duhamel told The Sun during a recent interview.
