WESTERLY — Saying they needed more information before they could ask voters to support borrowing for sewer-system upgrades, school repairs, and road work, the Town Council has quashed plans to include the projects on the ballot for the upcoming March 2 statewide election.
On Monday, the Town Council considered adding questions on borrowing up to $26 million for the local projects to the ballot, which will ask state voters to approve seven bond issues totaling $400 million for projects ranging from higher education, state beaches, recreational facilities, transportation, early childhood care and industrial infrastructure. Gov. Gina Raimondo certified seven bond issues when she signed the 2021 fiscal year budget on Dec. 18.
The local questions would have asked voters to approve borrowing up to $15 million to upgrade the Margin Street sewer plant and bring it into compliance with anticipated specifications of a new permit officials expect to be soon issued by the state Department of Environmental Management. Westerly voters would also have been asked to approve a $9 million road bond and a $2 million bond for repairs to most of the district's schools. Several amendments to the Town Charter were also proposed for the March 2 ballot.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. said he felt pressured to move the questions along to the March 2 election.
"Why do we always have a gun to our heads with these referendums? We're never in the driver's seat," Cooke said.
While putting the questions on the ballot for the statewide election would save the town the additional cost of a second referendum in 2021, Cooke said the local questions stood a better chance of approval by town voters if the council first understands the issues and develops unanimous support for the borrowing. Divided council support is believed to have contributed to the failure of proposed school building projects in 2016 and 2019, officials have said.
Cooke said he needed more information on the sewer project, the schools project and the proposed changes to the Town Charter.
Council President Sharon Ahern said the push for March 2 and the request for the council to vote on Monday was driven by a provision of the Town Charter which requires issuance of a fiscal impact statement on proposed bond initiatives at least 60 days in advance of referendums. That provision was one of several proposed amendments to the Town Charter the council was asked to also include on the March 2 ballot. Under the proposed charter change, the advance period for issuance of fiscal impact statements would be reduced to 30 days.
Ahern also said she agreed with Cooke that further analysis should occur, especially since Councilor Christopher Duhamel, a civil and environmental engineer, raised questions about the sewer project.
"I'm concerned that Councilor Duhamel has so many questions — that gives me great pause," Ahern said.
Duhamel noted that the cost estimate provided by Jabobs Engineering, the company that runs the sewer plant, was based on a range that could see the project cost as much as $18 million. Bill Beauregard, municipal utilities superintendent, and Town Manager Mark Rooney both said the cost estimate is $12 million but they believed voters should be asked to approve borrowing up to $15 million to allow for cost escalation over the projected two years it would take to complete the work and to cover unanticipated costs.
Duhamel said he was also concerned the council was being asked to approve the ballot questions without conducting a workshop meeting on the issues and without giving residents an opportunity to comment.
"It's an awful lot to digest without a workshop and no public input," Duhamel said.
Duhamel also advised against dipping into the Sewer Department's $5 million fund balance or surplus. Some members of the council suggested using some of the surplus funds to reduce the amount of borrowing.
"To borrow from the rainy day fund for sewer operations is reckless," Duhamel said.
The school bond is intended to cover the cost of capital projects the school district has identified and was seen as a way to alleviate pressure on the annual town budget. Rooney said the anticipated $2 million of savings from refinancing existing school debt would essentially cover the cost of the borrowing for the school projects.
The $9 million road bond is intended to cover the cost of both major road and infrastructure projects as well as more routine paving work. What remains of the $15 million road bond approved by voters in 2018 has already been assigned to projects for next year.
