WESTERLY — Members of the Town Council are seeking additional information and considering potential adjustments to a proposed ordinance aimed at regulating the short-term rental industry.
During its June 7 meeting the council reviewed the ordinance, developed by Town Attorney Dylan Conley, in consultation with Town Manager J. Mark Rooney and other town staff. Rooney said he asked Conley to focus on developing an ordinance that allowed for swift enforcement through police and Municipal Court rather than a drawn-out zoning process. "To be immediately responsive to the issues that can be created by short-term rental," Conley said.
Rooney said he asked for development of the proposed ordinance because of frequent complaints from homeowners about nuisances that arise from short-term rentals. The complaints pertain to residences that are rented throughout the town, not just in coastal areas, Rooney said. The short-term rental market has blossomed with the popularity and success of services and businesses such as Airbnb.
Rather than move the ordinance ahead for a public hearing, the council asked Conley to look for ways to rework the ordinance. Once Conley completes his work, the council is expected to review the ordinance again. The council also asked to have Chief of Police Shawn Lacey present for the next review.
Under the original proposed ordinance, homeowners who use their properties for short-term rentals would be required to register with the town for a license and pay a first-year fee of $300 to the town. In subsequent years, after the first one, participating homeowners would be required to pay the town 1% of the preceding year's short-term rental income but not less than $300.
The ordinance would give police the authority to order renters to leave or for the town to impose a $500 daily fine or make license modifications for violations found by police. Conley estimated some short-term rental properties produce annual revenue of $150,000 to $250,000 per year.
Currently, Conley said, short-term rentals are not permitted under the town's zoning regulations. The ordinance would bring order to the industry.
"They've been operating without any authority … this is just regulating what is going on and has become a problem. In the three years I've been here the number of complaints has grown," Rooney said.
Regulating the short-term rental industry would also go a ways toward evening the playing field, Rooney said. The current unregulated approach is "not fair to [hotels and motels] that are taxed for rooms ... they are being undercut," Rooney said.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. said he opposed creating an additional "level of bureaucracy" and instead advocated for enforcement of existing ordinances, including one that establishes noise levels.
"I'm against it. It's another thing where we say, 'Someone is making a lot of money — let's have some.' If someone is making a nuisance, you call the police. You don't need a special ordinance," Cooke said.
Councilor Philip Overton said that while he opposes "overlapping ordinances and laws," the proposed ordinance is needed to add a layer of protection for homeowners who do not rent out their residences.
"You really now have, in many cases, commercial motels in residential areas and you do need some level of control over that, otherwise it's just not fair to the neighbors who live in a residential zone and don't want to live next to a motel," Overton said.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno said the proposed ordinance should be reworked but agreed homeowners need a tool to protect their neighborhoods.
"The problem is I didn't choose to live in a zoned area for a motel next door," Giorno said.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel said he was concerned the proposed ordinance could lead to innocent homeowners being reported due to squabbles between neighbors rather than creation of a nuisance. "This is pretty onerous. What if your neighbor has it out for you?" Duhamel said.
Rooney said police officers would use discretion when investigating complaints and Conley said he would exercise "prosecutorial discretion."
Council President Sharon Ahern asked Conley to consider reworking the proposed ordinance to reflect the town's various neighborhood densities and the municipal zoning regulations. "I think it differs — what the town allows in certain neighborhoods versus other neighborhoods," Ahern said.
Councilor Brian McCuin said he favored the approach set out in the proposed ordinance.
"The idea is to get in there quick and stop. Have police go in and lock it down. That's for our law-abiding residents," McCuin said.
