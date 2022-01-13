WESTERLY — The Town Council will soon consider signing off on a request to hire a consultant to monitor the distribution of federal COVID-19 relief funds and how the funds are used.
During a meeting on Monday the council agreed to take a formal vote on the request at a future meeting. Interim Town Manager Shawn Lacey said he and Finance Director Dyann Baker decided hiring a consultant would help protect the town from potential problems that could arise if federal policies were not followed. Lacey also noted that municipalities throughout the state and country have hired consultants for the same purpose.
"Everyone has a million questions," Lacey said after the meeting in reference to municipal leaders in other towns and cities.
Council President Sharon Ahern said some municipalities were initially led to believe they were properly handling their allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds only to learn later that there were questions.
"A lot of cities and towns were advised they were spending the money appropriately, but were then advised they weren't, and the money has been clawed back," Ahern said.
The federal program provides $65.1 billion in direct relief to municipalities throughout the country. Westerly is expected to receive a total of $6.6 million from the federal program over two years. Although no funds have yet been disbursed, the Town Council has so far authorized requests for about $1.66 million.
Some of the money has been earmarked for municipal projects such as replacing windows and the heating and air conditioning system at Town Hall, and some has been approved for organizations such as Westerly Ambulance Corps and Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, which is developing a program to distribute some of the monies to small businesses in need of assistance because of the pandemic. Initial plans call for the Chamber to use a portion of the funds it requested to administer the small business program.
Monitoring the funds could prove to be a labor-intensive project, Lacey said. In the case of the ambulance corps, Lacey said the federal program will require documentation and photographs of equipment that is purchased. Regarding the Chamber's program, Lacey said, each distribution of funds to a small business will also have to be tracked.
"We, as a town, have a responsibility to make sure we follow all of the regulations and policies," Lacey said.
Four companies submitted bids to serve as consultant to the town for the federal program. Baker and Purchasing Director Mark Bednarski ranked the companies based on experience, ability to perform the work, and cost. According to Lacey, Integrated Solutions Consulting, an Illinois-based firm with offices throughout the country, emerged as the recommended firm. The company offered to do the work for $199,467. One of the firms submitted a higher bid and two firms submitted lower bids.
Councilor Philip Overton said he initially believed the town attorney could provide the services. Town Attorney William Conley said his firm could accomplish some of the tasks.
"I think we can continue to help with preliminary determinations and information, but as the process has evolved, the reporting requirements become more specific," Conley said.
Conley said he was aware of several municipalities in the state that had already hired consultants or were in the process of doing so.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno said hiring a consultant would help ensure the town can use as much of the federal funds it is allocated as possible.
"I'm in favor of not messing around with this amount of money, and if the other communities are doing it, I think we should follow suit and make sure we can use all of the money we are in line for," Giorno said.
Lacey, after the meeting, said that the town's grant writer and administrator, Lisa Pellegrini, is focused on applying for and managing grants. Pellegrini, the town's former director of development services, works remotely from her residence in Florida. He said the COVID-19 relief funds are different from grants.
"This American Rescue Plan Act money is money coming into the town, it's not a grant. It's basically coming into the finance department," Lacey said.
