WESTERLY — Potential areas for expansion of the municipal sewer system would grow according to the future land-use map being considered as part of revisions to the Comprehensive Plan.
Town officials explained that broadening the sewer-district area depicted on the map would not commit the town to actually expanding the system. The state requires municipalities to show potential areas for sewer-system expansion, according to Town Planner Nancy Letendre. Depicting the potential expansion area could also help the town secure grant funds if an expansion actually occurs, she said.
"It doesn’t lock the town into anything, but it is a good reference," Letendre said.
The proposed map extends the sewer system to the Potter Hill area, to an area along both sides of Route 1 from Route 78 to near the border with Charlestown, and to a three-neighborhood area south of Shore Road and adjacent to Winnapaug Pond.
Some councilors voiced surprise with the potential expansion of the sewer system. Councilor William Aiello recalled attempts to extend the sewer line to Misquamicut in 2012 and 2013. Similar efforts failed in 1984 and 2000 as well. Council President Christopher Duhamel said it would be "a hard sell" to extend the sewer system into Misquamicut. Duhamel also questioned whether the town's wastewater treatment plant could accommodate an expansion.
In 2017 the Town Council voted to remove Misquamicut from the municipal sewer district to allow for modification of the municipal Wastewater Facilities Plan to remove the village as an area in line for a sewer extension. The vote was expected to make it possible for property owners in the Misquamicut area to qualify for low-interest loans, through a state initiative, to repair or upgrade their septic systems.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said he was aware of the controversial history of potential expansion of the system to Misquamicut but said sea-level rise in the coming decades might force the issue.
"If we don't have sanitary sewers, you're not going to be occupying" some of the houses in Misquamicut, Rooney said.
Rooney said he would invite the town engineer and sewer system superintendent to a future council meeting to discuss the map.
The discussion occurred during the council's second meeting dedicated to reviewing proposed revisions of the Comprehensive Plan. Other changes to the future land-use map, which will be used to help guide the town's development and preservation for 20 years once the plan is adopted, include the creation of a new agriculture zoning designation. Of the 14 properties that will receive the agriculture designation, eight will require zone changes.
Three areas in the downtown area off Main and Canal streets would be changed to allow for mixed-use or a combination of residential and commercial development.
Once the revised Comprehensive Plan is adopted, the town must then address zoning changes that would be needed to match changes depicted on the future land-use map. The proposed zoning changes would require public notice and public hearings and input from the Planning Board.
The council is expected to continue its review of the proposed revisions during a meeting scheduled for Monday and will eventually conduct public hearings on the plan.
