WESTERLY — By a 5-1 vote Monday the Town Council opted to back a resolution that would start a process for the town to request ownership of the land occupied by the historic Watch Hill Lighthouse.
The vote at the special meeting is not a guarantee the town will own the land, as a potential deal appears to be in place. Last month, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced an agreement for the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association to take over ownership from the U.S. Coast Guard, which has deemed the lighthouse as “excess property.” The transfer is expected to occur at a later date.
The association has had stewardship of the federal grounds since 1986 under a lease.
If the town takes ownership of the parcel, it would lease the land to the association for $1 annually.
Ownership of the lighthouse tower and adjoining structures would pass to the association in perpetuity. They would be exempt from local property taxes, as long as public access to the buildings is “appropriately maintained.”
“The main objective is for the town to own the land, and thereby protect shoreline public access for everybody,” Councilor William Aiello, the resolution’s sponsor, said. “This would be a great opportunity for everybody involved.”
The council’s move is seen by some as a last-ditch effort. The previous council decided not to accept the land, but did signal support for the nonprofit Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association to take ownership.
Before Monday’s vote, Councilor Phil Overton said he’d thought long about the issue.
“The lighthouse association has done a very good job for a long time,” Overton said. “But I do believe it makes sense for the town to take ownership of the property, to make sure that there is public access in perpetuity.”
Overton visited Beavertail Lighthouse in Jamestown on Saturday.
“That was just turned over to the State of Rhode Island DEM. It was absolutely wonderful,” he said. “They gave tours of the lighthouse, they have a museum, they have an aquarium. The public just really enjoyed it.”
Councilor Dylan LaPietra, quoting from the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association’s mission statement filed with the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s Office, said its mission is to preserve and maintain the lighthouse.
“We don’t want to take that away from them,” he said. Articles of incorporation for the association, he said, don’t mention guaranteeing public access.
“That’s all we're trying to do here,” he said. “This is something that should stay in Westerly hands.”
Council Vice President Kevin Lowther II was not at the meeting. He explained last week that he would be out of town.
Council President Edward Morrone, the only vote against the measure, said he regretted that the special meeting did not allow for a “give-and-take” discussion of the matter. He argued that the heightened interest warranted it.
“Unfortunately the terms of a special meeting prohibit public comment, which I regret,” Morrone said. “I had hoped that this issue might be vetted fully at a regular meeting with discussion between the council and interested parties, as well as allow the public to comment on the perspective of the lighthouse and the lighthouse keepers.”
Morrone also lamented that the town’s assumed “partner” in the deal, the lighthouse keepers association, was not at the meeting and that it appeared the council was going back on its prior show of support.
“We are taking the lead and leaving someone else in the weeds,” he said.
Councilor Mary Scialabba also said she had “many questions” about the proposal, but would support it.
The town’s recently adopted Hazard Mitigation Plan, Councilor Joy Cordio said, along with the Harbor Management Plan and Comprehensive Plan, directs acquisition of coastal features.
“There are so many reasons to do this,” she said. “But this is about the land and not about the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association. We clearly trust them and appreciate all the work that they’ve done … we want them to have the lighthouse. I’m hopeful we will have a great partnership that will benefit the public in perpetuity.”
