WESTERLY — The Town Council is asking state officials to consider changing three intersections with an eye toward improving safety.
Councilor William Aiello asked his colleagues on the council to sign off on a letter asking the state Department of Transportation to review two intersections in Bradford and Councilor Suzanne Giorno asked the council to support a request for a review of the intersection of Cross and Granite streets.
The intersections that Aiello said should be looked at are the intersection of Westerly Bradford Road, Dunn's Corner Road, and Bradford Road, the area known as McGowan Corners; and the intersections of Church Street, Bradford Road, and South Main Street.
"There have been multiple accidents and near misses at both," Aiello said during a recent interview.
Aiello said he hoped DOT would look at the two intersections and develop safety improvements and potential roundabouts. An old DOT plan from the early 1990s called for reconfiguring the Church Street, Bradford Road, and South Main Street intersection as part of a project that called for work on the entirety of Church Street, but the work was never done even though the state paid some property owners for easement rights, Aiello said.
As a resident of Bradford, Aiello said residents have often asked him to look into ways to change the intersection at McGowan Corners.
"For years I've been asked by people asking for that to be redesigned for safety and to help improve traffic flow," Aiello said. "Personally I think a roundabout would work well, provided there is a sufficient space."
Westerly Chief of Police Shawn Lacey said he saw no reason to object to having the DOT look at the two intersections in Bradford. In general, Lacey said, roundabouts are effective as traffic calming devices.
"I think they work well for slowing traffic down," Lacey said.
Roundabouts were more common in the past and appear to be becoming more in favor throughout the country, Lacey said.
The Church Street intersection has been the site of one fatal accident, one other serious accident, and several minor accidents during the last five years, Lacey said.
McGowan Corners has also seen its share of accidents, Lacey said. Most of the accidents are caused by motorists failing to observe stop signs at the intersection, Lacey said.
Lacey said the DOT would likely study traffic volumes at the intersections and then determine whether new steps should be taken.
Giorno said she is hopeful the DOT will establish a left turn arrow traffic signal at the intersection of Granite and Cross streets. She said she had witnessed several near-misses that she said can be partially attributed to motorists being unable to see oncoming traffic in both lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.