WESTERLY — Five police constables will receive almost $65,000 in refunds of union dues and two of them will receive nearly $48,000 in back pay from the town and be reinstated to their part-time positions as part of a settlement reached recently to resolve lawsuits filed by the constables in 2015.
The town and its insurance company are also on the hook for the five constables’ legal fees, and those expenses raised the town’s total payout to $202,998 and its insurance company’s bill to $250,000.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said he directed the town’s lawyers to settle the cases soon after reviewing them when he started working for the town in May 2018. Settlement talks started in court a few months later. The constables are also sometimes referred to as reserve police officers.
The constables, Scott Ferrigno, Darrell Koza, Raymond Morrone, Anthony Falcone, and Thomas Cimalore, filed their lawsuits in federal court. They were represented by the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation and the Rhode Island-based Stephen Hopkins Center for Civil Rights. The suit claimed that the town and the Westerly police union, the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 503, took their money under an illegal $5-per-hour union fee scheme.
The constables were forced to pay the dues even though they did not belong to the union. The officers also asserted that town officials unconstitutionally retaliated against them after they publicly voiced opposition to the deduction policy in a Sun news article. According to the lawsuits, the town restricted the constables’ hours and fired Koza and Ferrigno.
According to the settlement, the town will reinstate Koza and Ferrigno and repay them nearly $48,000 plus interest for the period they were terminated.
The constables had complained that the union and the town began taking $5 per hour from their hourly pay without authorization in April 2014. They were assessed the fees even though the constables were classified as “nonpermanent police officers” and were outside of the union’s bargaining authority.
The lawsuit also noted that the town and the union started taking the money even before executing the contract that formally established the deductions.
According to the lawsuit, the officers repeatedly sought meetings with town officials, including the town’s payroll department, the chief of police, town manager, and Town Council, only to be rebuffed. Koza’s and Ferrigno’s lawsuits claimed that former Westerly Chief of Police Edward St. Clair had warned the officers “not to seek publicity for their cause.”
According to a news release from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, records disclosed during the litigation revealed that when the Town Council met with former Town Manager Michelle Buck, St. Clair, union representatives, and other officials in November 2014, one official said, “It’s going to cost thousands and thousands of dollars … They’d have to take this money out of their pockets. I don’t think [their attorney] is going to represent them for free.” Another town official at the time asserted, “If we say no, they’re probably going to back down.”
When the officials considered whether the reserve officers would keep working for the town, one council member commented, “They can always go to McDonald’s,” according to the news release.
The town fired Koza on Dec. 4, 2014, one month after The Sun published an article about the constables’ complaints. According to the Right to Work news release, Koza had never previously been disciplined by the town. But, according to his lawsuit, the town tried to justify his termination on the grounds that he had not immediately left his position directing traffic in a busy intersection to move his police cruiser for an officer attempting to drive through a restricted lane.
The town also contended that Koza had called himself a “police officer” rather than a “reserve police officer” in his application for a handgun carry permit. Koza’s lawsuit pointed out that the Town Charter, at the time, gave “nonpermanent police officers” like Koza the powers of regular police officers while on duty, and all of Koza’s references in his application called him a “reserve officer,” “reserve police officer,” and “reserve officer with the Westerly Police Department.”
Ferrigno was fired in May 2016. According to Ferrigno’s lawsuit, the town alleged that he left a bicycle race detail assignment early. But Ferrigno contended that he actually stayed five minutes later than he was instructed to by his supervisor while waiting for his replacement to arrive. An accident that occurred during the bicycle race led to a lawsuit against the town that was resolved in the plaintiff’s favor.
The settlements in Koza’s and Ferrigno’s cases requires that all references related to the discipline forming the basis of their termination be removed from their personnel records.
The five constables argued, in their lawsuit, that town officials had violated the state’s wage deduction laws. The lawsuit also contended that the town had infringed on the reserve officers’ First Amendment right to engage in “constitutionally-protected speech,” namely their advocacy against the deduction of fees. Koza and Ferrigno filed their own complaints, charging the town with firing them for exercising their First Amendment rights. The lawsuits also sought punitive damages.
On Feb. 6, the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island entered a consent judgment permanently enjoining IBPO Local 503 from “adopting or enforcing any compulsory union fee requirement upon any constable or reserve officer employed by or performing work for the town of Westerly without first obtaining his or her voluntary and affirmative consent and authorization, and his or her knowing and intelligent waiver of constitutional rights.”
Cimalore, in the news release, said, “The town and the IBPO could have avoided the years and expense of litigation if they had only listened in 2014 when we first tried to tell them that they cannot just take $5 per hour from our pay and give it to the union without our permission. We did all we could to avoid bringing a lawsuit. We made repeated unsuccessful attempts to present these issues to the sitting Town Council.”
“Officers Ferrigno, Koza, Morrone, Falcone, and Cimalore fought a years-long legal battle against union officials just so they could keep their community safe while maintaining their own rights,” said Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work Foundation. “The Foundation is proud to stand with them and all public servants who are targeted with intimidation, misinformation, threats of firing, and other illegal tactics simply to keep dues money flowing into the bank accounts of self-interested union officials.”
While the Westerly case was being litigated, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision in Janus v. AFSCME in June 2018. The court’s five Republican appointees held that so-called agency-shop agreements in the public sector were a violation of the First Amendment.
“Even with the added protection provided by the Janus decision, Rhode Island legislators should look to these and other examples of union boss malfeasance as examples of why all Ocean State workers — public or private — need right to work protections to ensure that union membership and financial support are strictly voluntary,” Mix said.
Westerly Police Patrol Officer Anthony Alicchio, president of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 503, said the union paid out about $23,000 and was involved in just one of the three lawsuits that were filed. “The vast majority of the claims were against the town,” he said.
The union ended the dues collecting policy in July 2015 after realizing there was a problem, Alicchio said.
Alicchio said the union “doesn’t have an issue with the constables” and said that comments regarding their role in the community should be directed to town officials.
