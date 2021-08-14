WESTERLY — The Westerly Community Credit Union will be awarding $8,500 in grants, in values up to $500, for the upcoming 2021/22 school year to local teachers, administrators or staff from Westerly, Chariho, Stonington, North Stonington, Exeter-West Greenwich, Narragansett and South Kingstown public school districts.
The grants support creative and experiential educational projects or programs in the area’s school districts. Special consideration is given to innovative projects that strengthen the relationship between the schools and the community at large, as well as to projects that support student excellence. All applications are judged on the following criteria: educational focus, promotion of skills/excellence, creativity/innovation, community connection, and goal clarity/attainability.
Completed applications must be submitted no later than Oct. 31. Monies will be awarded in early December. For grant applications or more information, visit westerlyccu.com/teacher-grant or contact Kim Gates at 401-596-7000, ext. 2124 or kgates@westerlyccu.com.
