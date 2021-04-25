WESTERLY — The Westerly Civil Air Patrol Squadron meets on Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Westerly Education Center, 23 Friendship St.
The Civil Air Patrol is a civilian organization, but performs services as the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Members wear a uniform styled similar to the one worn by the Air Force.
Residents are invited to attend meetings to learn about programs offered by the squadron. There are both adult and cadet members. Members age 12 to 20 participate in a cadet program. Adults over age 20 are trained in leadership positions.
