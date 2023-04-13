WESTERLY — A line-by-line review of the Westerly charter is three meetings in, and members of the town’s Advisory Charter Revision Commission have no shortage of ideas for proposed changes, even if some never make the cut.
The charter, which is sometimes described as the town’s Constitution, sets out a framework for municipal government.
Members of the commission are Chairman Jean Gagnier, John Armstrong, Christopher Lawlor, Edward St. Clair, Hatsy Moore, Lorren Kleinkauf, Michael Niemeyer, Thomas Nall and Mark Berardo.
“We’ve been marching through doing our first review and literally reading it line by line,” Gagnier, a former Town Council member, said.
The group spent a good portion of its 90-minute session Wednesday reviewing the section of the charter that addresses the recall of officials. The members ultimately reached consensus that a recall effort should be “for cause,” such as if an official violates the town charter or the state ethics code.
Members said they didn’t want to see the procedure abused or used as a “do-over” for an election.
The commission tackled several other sections in the same way. Even if there was no suggested change to a charter item, the discussion allowed members to ask questions about why certain provisions were in the existing charter.
They’ll have five months to complete the work, with an Aug. 21 due date, but Gagnier expects it will be finished earlier than that.
“I thought the conversation tonight was very thoughtful, with regard to recall, of putting cause in there and not just saying, ‘You can recall them,’” he said.
Proposed changes that the commission endorses will go before the Town Council and the public, and eventually be decided by voters as ballot questions.
Around the first week of May, the commission will interview a selection of key town personnel.
“We’re bringing in the town manager, the superintendent of schools,” Gagnier said. “We’re asking them to review their sections and come and talk to us. We’re talking to the town clerk, and the police chief too.”
The commission also will meet with the Board of Finance, which has made recommendations for the Town Council.
“We’re going to sit with them and go through those and have a full discussion on their section of the charter,” Gagnier said.
Later in May, a public input meeting will take place.
“It’s for the general public, if they’d like to submit anything, and we’re also planning on putting something on the website to allow people to submit questions,” or areas to look at, Gagnier said.
There’s a clear appetite in town for some changes to the town charter, as shown by results in the most recent election. Voters in Westerly approved six charter amendments, all by a 2-to-1 ratio or greater.
The questions approved include a measure to stagger terms on the Westerly Town Council in accordance with the recently approved term limits. As a result of the measure, the top four vote-getters in 2024 will receive a four-year term, while the next three highest will receive a two-year term. After that, every council term would be elected every four years.
No town councilor will be allowed to serve more than eight years under the change.
Voters also approved measures to allow officials to eliminate the vacant positions of director of public works and director of developmental services, as well as any references to the roles in the town charter.
Another amendment reduces from 60 to 30 the number of days prior to a bond referendum that the town must publish a financial impact statement on proposed bonds in a local newspaper and on the municipal website.
The final amendment revises the charter's language related to the annual audit of the town’s financial records. The new language requires conducting an annual bid process to select the accounting firm to conduct the audit.
