WESTERLY — The Rhode Island Foundation will hold a free community dinner at the Westerly Armory on Oct. 6 for the public to attend and share thoughts about issues that are important to them.
The foundation will provide moderators to help guide the conversations, but participants will drive the topics and discussions. Additional community get-togethers are scheduled throughout the state through Nov. 15. The findings at these get-togethers will be shared with participants and the public after the final session.
“We’ll offer people the chance to talk face-to-face with each other over family-style meals. Bring your ideas for improving your community and the local challenges you’d like to see addressed,” said Neil D. Steinberg, foundation president and CEO.
The event at the armory, 41 Railroad Ave., is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. Check-in will begin at 5:30 p.m. To register for the event or for more information, visit rifoundation.org/togetherri.
