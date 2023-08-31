Both Westerly and Chariho have placed among the top 15 high schools in Rhode Island in the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report, with Chariho moving up to seventh overall in the state.
The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings, which were released earlier this week, include data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.
Westerly High School placed 11th in Rhode Island in the 2023 rankings, 31st in the Providence metro area (which includes nearby Massachusetts high schools) and No. 9,577 overall nationwide. The school scored a 44.76 in overall assessment with a graduation rate of 95%. The reading proficiency rate was 56%, while science scored 43% and math 29%. The total minority enrollment is 21%, and 25% of students are economically disadvantaged, according to the latest rankings.
Westerly Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said it's a considerable achievement, particularly when comparing the population that Westerly serves to schools that ranked higher on the list.
"While we will always have work to do that improves opportunities and outcomes for all of our students, we are very pleased to see Westerly High School again recognized as one of the best in the state," Garceau said. "Recognitions such as this and those earned by our other schools in recent years are testament to the commitment and professionalism of our teaching and support staff, who go above and beyond every day to support their students."
Westerly High's total student body is 726, according to the report. Staff members, Garceau said, strive to give every student what they need "to become the best version of themselves and to set them up for success in whatever comes next. Our CTE, Advanced Placement and other high quality course offerings, coupled with strong instructional practices delivered in a caring learning community setting are what make this happen."
Chariho
At Chariho High School, where last year’s rank saw them enter the Top 10 in Rhode Island at No. 9, the new rankings marked a year-over-year improvement.
Chariho earned the No. 7 spot in the state in this year, finishing No. 9,131 overall nationwide. The school scored a 48.35 in overall assessment with a graduation rate of 88%. The reading proficiency rate was 64%, the science proficiency rate was 56%, and the math proficiency rate was 40%.
“This is a credit to our educators, who have been laser focused in building on relationships and balancing those with high expectations,” said Chariho Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard. “We have been so proud of the student growth we’ve seen, and we look forward to carrying this momentum into the new year.”
Chariho High Principal Andrea Spas said the rankings, which were better than many neighboring communities, was a validation of the hard work put in daily by both students and staff.
She credited staff with not only making connections, but helping to encourage students to be more involved in the school community. Students are urged to find their place and join in extra-curricular activities, whether academic, musical, theatrical or academic, and the district has worked toward making sure all students feel welcomed.
“At Chariho, we make an effort to see that the school is like a second home for these students. In order to achieve success, they need to feel comfortable where they are,” Spas said.
As she looks to the future, Spas said the goal will be to continue to build on what works and provide the best education possible for all students, regardless of background.
“We need to keep doing what works well,” she said. “Sometimes it’s OK to not reinvent the wheel.”
Success in Connecticut
In the competitive state of Connecticut, which houses some of the top 200 schools in the country, neither Stonington High School nor Wheeler High School finished in the top 25. Both still did very well when compared to the national rankings, however.
Stonington earned a rank as the No. 43 high school in the state and No. 2,908 in the country. The school scored an 88.13 in overall assessment with a graduation rate of 98%. The district saw 49% of graduating students take an AP exam in the previous school year, with 38% passing at least one.
“We need to look at what worked and see how we can improve and continue to serve the needs of our students,” said Stonington Superintendent of Schools Mary Anne Butler.
Wheeler received the No. 49 rank in the state in 2023, finishing 2,391st overall nationwide. The school scored an 86.48 in overall assessment with a graduation rate of 96%. The district saw 47% of graduating students take an AP exam in the previous school year, with 23% passing at least one.
For a complete list of rankings, visit usnews.com/education/best-high-schools.
