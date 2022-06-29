WESTERLY — Democrats and individuals with no party affiliation dominate the field of candidates who plan to run for spots on either the Town Council or the School Committee in November.
As of Wednesday at 4 p.m., the deadline for candidates to declare their intention to run, five unaffiliated or independent candidates are in the race for the seven Town Council seats along with four Democrats and one Republican. Three unaffiliated candidates or independents announced their intent to run for one of the three School Committee seats that will be open along with three Democrats and one Republican.
While a couple of incumbents are seeking reelection and a couple of former Town Council members have jumped into the race, most of the candidates have never held elective office.
The candidates for the Town Council are: William Aiello (independent), Joy Cordio (Democrat), Dylan LaPietra (independent), Robert Lombardo (independent), Kevin Lowther II (Democrat), Mark Melvan (independent), Edward Morrone (Democrat), Philip Overton (Republican), Mary Sialabba (Democrat), and Mark Sullivan (independent).
The candidates for School Committee are: Leslie Dunn (Democrat), Angela Goethals (Democrat), Tim Killam (independent), Seth Logan (independent), Felix Martinez III (independent), Michael Ober (Democrat), and Lori Wycall (Republican).
Overton, who serves as chairman of the Republican Town Committee, is seeking a second consecutive term on the Town Council and is the only current council member who is not precluded from running due to a term limit provision in the Town Charter ,which prohibits individuals from serving more than two consecutive terms before taking a break. Overton also served on the council from 2014-2018.
"I like the position — I like to help the town," Overton said on Wednesday.
Overton said he hoped to work on getting school resource police officers in each of the district's public schools and promised to continue keeping a close eye on municipal finances and the condition of the town's roads.
"I'll work to keep taxes at a reasonable rate, and I'd like to help keep the town's fiscal integrity intact," Overton said.
Lowther, an Army veteran who earned a Bronze Star, currently serves on the Planning Board.
"I grew up in this this town, I'm a graduate of Westerly High School, and I care deeply about this town," Lowther said.
He pointed to the escalating cost of housing in the town as a priority and said he has several friends and former classmates who cannot afford to buy houses here.
"I truly believe that if you graduated from Westerly High School you should be able to afford to live here," Lowther said.
A member of the Westerly High School class of 2000, Lowther said he hopes to connect with young families in the town.
"I'd like to increase participation from younger families. Right now I think there are a lot of people who feel disenfranchised by what they see," Lowther said.
As a Black man who helped found the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition, Lowther said, he is also committed to equity.
"That means everything from beach access to the multicultural committee," Lowther said.
Aiello, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, previously served on the council for two terms from 2016-2020. On Wednesday he said several residents asked him to run again.
"I'd like to create an atmosphere for Town Council meetings that fosters openness, kindness, inclusiveness, and transparency, while also following the state's Open Meetings law," Aiello said.
During the past two years, Aiello has frequently attended Town Council and School Committee meetings, often encouraging officials to remember the village of Bradford, where he lives. While serving on the council, he advocated for Bradford but also promoted a "one town" approach that is cognizant of the shoreline areas as well as Bradford, the North End and the White Rock area.
If elected, Aiello said, he would push for creation of a long-range facilities plan, something he called for while the council was considering what to do with the former Bradford School property. The council recently approved selling the property to a Watch Hill-based developer.
From 2013-18 town officials were kept on their toes by Robert Lombardo, a lawyer who grew up in the town, who took on the role of government watchdog for about five years. He moved to Florida in late 2018, returned in May of this year, reestablished residency, and is running for a seat on the Town Council as an independent.
"The current town manager is a perfect fit for the job. That's energizing and I want to work with him," Lombardo said.
Despite moving to Florida for a few years, Lombardo kept a close eye on town affairs from afar by reading The Sun's website and keeping in touch with friends. The Town Charter, Lombardo said, could stand a close reading and potential revision to stop what he said are cyclical issues that come up regularly.
Lombardo said he is also concerned that the town's current insurance set up does not offer enough protection to the town and its taxpayers.
Morrone is a veteran of public service and elective politics. He served on the Town Council from 2016-2018, as a state representative from 1980 to 1984, and as a state senator from 1988 to 1992. He also worked as director of intergovernmental affairs in the Office of the State Senate President, and as chief of staff for the state Senate before going on to serve as the first Adult Drug Court manager for the state Superior Court and as court administrator of the Washington County Superior Court in Wakefield
Sialabba has previously served on the School Committee's Health and Wellness Subcommittee and on the council's now defunct Joint Committee on Plastics Utilization and Commerce.
Sullivan, a former on-air personality at radio station WBLQ, also served as master of ceremonies for the town's summer concert series for several years. Once a regular figure and speaker at School Committee meetings, Sullivan served as chairman of the town's substance abuse task force. He has never held elective office in the town.
Cordio, also a newcomer to elective politics, works as a digital marketing specialist for the South County Tourism Council and formerly worked at the WARM Center as its events and volunteer coordinator.
LaPietra runs a tax preparation business in the town. He mounted an unsuccessful campaign for a seat on the Town Council in 2020. He did not return a message seeking comment for this article.
Ober is currently serving on the School Committee after being appointed by the Town Council to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Mary Adams in 2020 due to the demands on her family business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ober works as an eligibility services specialist for the Connecticut Department of Social Services. He previously served on the committee for a total of seven years and also served on the Board of Finance and on the Municipal Land Trust.
"I'd like to help get the school building project moved forward and we have other work to do. The schools are good but could be better. I think my prior experience on the School Committee and in town government will be beneficial," Ober said.
Dunn is a co-founder of the Anti-Racism Coalition. A Black woman, she has occasionally addressed the School Committee in recent years to discuss concerns about race and diversity. She has never held elective office in the past.
Martinez, a newcomer to elective politics, is a Boy Scout troop leader and works as a mental health counselor focusing on substance abuse recovery. He and his wife have a three-year old and an 8-month-old.
"I've been a member of the community since I was a kid and I've tended to look for new ways to improve our community. In the past that has often been through Scouting. This seemed like the next logical step," Martinez said.
Wycall frequently attends School Committee meetings and questioned the district's approach to the pandemic and policies aimed at reducing spread of the virus. She also supported Robert Chiaradio, a resident who has argued that the school district teaches aspects of critical race theory. He has also campaigned to have specific books removed from school libraries, saying the books' sexual content is not appropriate for public school settings.
Logan has also appeared at several School Committee meetings in recent months. His comments have mostly focused on the same types of concerns about books in school libraries and classrooms. He is running as an independent for the School Committee but is also seeking a seat on the Republican Town Committee.
Killam was appointed to fill a vacancy on the School Committee from 2018-20. He served for a time as the committee's vice chairman and is operations manager for Dockside Electronics Service in Mystic. He is a close observer of the committee and the school district. He now has two children who attend schools in the district. His oldest son graduated from Westerly High School earlier this month.
Goethals has never held elective office in the town. She is a member of the School Committee's Health and Wellness Subcommittee.
