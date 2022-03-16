WESTERLY — Plans for a second drive-through lane and reconfiguration of the parking lot at the Burger King restaurant on Franklin Street will undergo a third review by the Planning Board in April after the board this week declined to move the plans forward to the Zoning Board of Review.
JSC Management Group, which acquired the restaurant at 99 Franklin St. and 46 other Burger Kings in the region in 2020, is seeking approval to add a second drive-thru order lane, thereby increasing the vehicle stacking capacity on site from 19 to 30 vehicles. The proposed reconfiguration requires removing 32 parking spaces from the rear of the property behind the building.
Improvements in line with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements are also proposed, increasing the number of ADA spaces from two to three and improving the ADA ramp onto the sidewalk adjacent to the building. Proposed improvements also include installation of a concrete outdoor dining patio in the front of the building, a bike rack, and a 7,000-square-foot green space, including a storm water swale adjacent to the second drive-through lane.
The board started its review of the company's plans in February and continued the review during a meeting on Tuesday night. Nicholas Goodier, the lawyer representing JSC Management Group, asked the board to forward the plans along to the zoning board but a motion to approve the plans made by board member Andrew Delisio failed to garner a second and failed as a result.
Board members said they had several unresolved concerns, including traffic circulation through the property, how to prevent vehicles from turning left out of the property onto busy Franklin Street, a desire for lighting and sign plans and more details on how refuse on the site will be addressed.
Steven Vann, president of the JSC Management Group, estimated the cost of the company's plans combined with what the board and town staff asked for at $200,000, far more than the $75,000 the company usually spends, he said. Goodier said none of plans are required.
"This is a facility that could continue to operate as it is. What we want to do is improve it for operations and for the town ... we can't, perhaps, make it perfect, but I think what we are proposing would make it better," Goodier said.
Justin Hopkins, Planning Board chairman, said that while the board considers the cost faced by property owners, it must look at several other factors.
Board member Jospeh Montesano pushed for a different design for how vehicles enter and leave the property.
"I get that there is a point at which you want to say to the board, 'Enough is enough,' but we're not asking you to spend a ton of money. What I'm asking you is to consider safety on the site," Montesano said.
Delisio said he liked the planned improvements and praised the company for reducing the amount of impervious surface and creating the green space at the rear of the property.
Town Planner Nancy Letendre told Goodier that town staff and the board "want to get you to yes," but said outstanding concerns had to be addressed otherwise the zoning board would likely have the same types of questions.
Letendre explained what the company should provide when it returns to the Planning Board in April. She requested a plan for how the company plans to deal with trash removal and noted that poor upkeep by the previous owner around a large outdoor trash receptacle created a "rodent problem that affected business." She also asked the company to provide a detailed inventory of outdoor lighting, and an inventory of signs that will be used to control traffic on the site. She also asked for a pedestrian path from the sidewalk to the outdoor patio.
Additionally, Letendre recommended the company's representatives communicate with the state Department of Transportation to discuss vehicle entry and egress, DOT's plans to repave Franklin Street, and sidewalks.
Hopkins said the board was conducting its normal review process and raising concerns.
"It's up to the applicant to address them and then it is up to the board to either approve or deny the application. When we come to these types of impasses we are looking for ways to work together to find a better solution for the town and the best solution for the applicant. Sometimes those are mutually exclusive, but we often find the middle ground," Hopkins said.
