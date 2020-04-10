WESTERLY — The $93.5 million proposed municipal and schools budget for 2020-21 would require a 1.75% tax levy increase. It would level-fund the town's school system and reduce municipal spending.
The proposed budget will be the subject of a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. While some town officials will be at Town Hall for the meeting, residents and other interested individuals are asked to submit comments in advance or comment during the meeting by going to https://zoom.us/j/799056033 .
To access the meeting by phone and to comment by phone during the meeting, call 929-205-6099, 888-475-4499, or 877-853-5257. Use the following meeting identification number when prompted: 799 056 033. The remote settings have been established to comply with social-distancing regulations established to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Town Council looked to fashion a budget that reflected the economic hardships created by the coronavirus but also looks to the future, said Town Council President Christopher Duhamel. Included in the budget is about $300,000 to be used to meet the local match requirements of about $5 million in grant funds the town is seeking. If the budget passes as proposed and spending reductions become necessary as the fiscal year unfolds, Duhamel said the town's grant match contributions would be a natural place to cut.
The budget also allows for reductions to the amount of money the town contributes to the fund for retired police officers' benefits, councilors have said.
"The council will have to track the budget carefully throughout the year," Duhamel said.
The council has also informed Town Manager J. Mark Rooney to refrain from giving financial contributions to non-profit organizations until invoices are submitted. For instance, Duhamel noted the town annually contributes funds that are used to help pay for parades. "We shouldn't commit the funds if there's no parade," Duhamel said.
The pandemic also prompted the council to reduce revenue projections from state sources such as the town's share of the hotel and meals taxes.
The proposed budget would give $48.45 million in local tax dollars to the School Department, the same amount it is budgeted to receive under the current-year's spending plan. Should the school administrators be looking for a way to free up additional funds for operations, the Town Council issued a strong message earlier this week saying the Tower Street School Community should be closed and the building turned over to the town. School officials said closing the building would save about $250,000 in maintenance, utilities, and other costs of keeping the building open.
The current combined municipal and schools budget is $96.27 million but it includes $3 million for a proposed land purchase that is to be paid back to the town as part of a public-private solar project that is under development. Excluding the land purchase, the current combined budget is $93.27 million.
A summary of the proposed budget can be viewed by connecting to https://clerkshq.com/westerly-ri and navigating to the Town Council agenda for April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.