WESTERLY — The owners of the Franklin Street Burger King franchise have received the green light from the town’s planning and zoning boards to add a second drive-thru lane.
The Planning Board granted unanimous approval to JSC Management Group’s preliminary plans and made a positive advisory to the Zoning Board of Review for the company’s application for a special use permit during its April 19 meeting. The zoning board also approved the permit during its meeting the next day.
In March, the Planning Board asked the company to consider several modifications to its plans. During the April 19 meeting, officials said some of the recommendations had been accepted.
“We’ve seen some improvements based on some of our comments,” said board Chairman Justin Hopkins.
The expanded drive-thru planned is similar to drive-thru areas at other establishments in the town, Hopkins said.
The company had hoped to create a new “green space” by removing pavement at the rear of the restaurant parking lot and replacing it with plantings, but the board learned during the April 19 meeting that lease restrictions made the plans unfeasible.
“They have no control over the rear area of the parking lot,” said Todd Markevicz of APD Engineering and Architecture, the firm hired by JSC Management Group to work on the project.
Project landscape architect Rebecca Nolan said efforts will be made to make other parts of the property “greener” now that the rear lot space has been ruled out.
“We tried to create more green space up front near the road. I think that will be more valuable because its greening up the streetscape,” Nolan said.
Improving the look of the property from the roadway is in line with the town’s work to improve the Route 1 corridor, Nolan said.
Planning Board member Tabitha Harkin said she was disappointed to learn that the rear green space would not be created.
“I wish you never said you were going to take some of the parking lot away. It was a proposal that was kind of innovative and it’s depressing to see that being taken away,” Harkin said.
The updated plans include additional signs to help motorists get through the parking lot, improve safety for pedestrians and provide better direction for those leaving the drive-thru to not turn left onto Franklin Street.
Members of the project team said the expanded drive-thru capacity is needed for the restaurant to meet growing demand from customers who demonstrated they did not want to enter the building during earlier parts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.