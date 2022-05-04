WESTERLY — Creation of a special management area and an area-specific planning and review process are among recommendations that could become part of a report being prepared as part of the Route 1 Corridor study.
The two potential recommendations were discussed Tuesday during a more than three-hour-long joint meeting of the Planning Board and Economic Development Commission. The two entities are working with Weston & Sampson, an environmental engineering and planning firm with offices in Massachusetts, on a plan for revitalizing the roadway from the top of Granite Street Hill to the Charlestown town line.
Once complete, the report will be published and a public comment period will ensue. The plan will eventually move to the Town Council, which would be responsible for considering and potentially approving zoning changes that are likely to be recommended.
The study and the report are intended to enhance economic development opportunities, improve aesthetics, increase housing diversity, improve traffic conditions and improve safety along the corridor. The work is being guided by a focus on the town's character by improving the look of the corridor and working to ensure future develop is not out of place.
"The most critical thing that has been repeated over and over is to strengthen community character," said Jim Reardon, a team leader with Weston & Sampson.
An analysis of the current economic condition of the corridor determined a "mismatch," Reardon said. "The stuff that exists does not really fit the needs of this area and the needs of the town," he said.
The firm recommended trying to target specific types of new businesses to meet needs and encouraging mixed-use development. Members of the two boards agreed that efforts to improve the corridor should not compete with businesses in the downtown area.
On Tuesday, the two boards agreed by consensus to Weston & Sampson's recommendation to designate the corridor into five distinct areas, or transects, based on current development along the corridor. Under the firm's recommendations, future development decisions would consider each transect in terms of landscaping, signage, building design, building massing and scale, and building setbacks. The town should also consider rezoning for each transect and consider offering incentives such as allowing increased development density in return for meeting goals such as increased landscaping or reducing curb cuts along the corridor, Reardon said.
The final draft of the report is likely to call for future consideration of extending the municipal sewer system from where it currently ends in the area of Route 78 up to Dunn's Corners as a means to attract new development and protect the town's drinking water aquifer, officials said.
Weston & Sampson has also identified a dearth of affordable housing for individuals who work at businesses situated along the corridor. Allowing mixed use of properties along the corridor could help address the housing problem, Letendre said.
In its current form, the report identifies a shortage of landscaping and a piecemeal approach to it. Finding ways to encourage more additional and more comprehensive landscaping will improve the look and neighborhood feel of the corridor and improve environmental conditions in the area, officials said.
The report will also recommend improvements for signs, traffic conditions, sidewalks and pedestrians. A new approach to building setback requirements will also be recommended as a means to improve aesthetics, officials said.
The boards also agreed, tentatively, to a recommendation to allow for a specialized land-use review process for the corridor. The process might act as an incentive to bring new development to the corridor, officials said.
Town Planner Nancy Letendre described special management areas as a hybrid of the current approach to zoning, which focuses on how land is used in specific zones, and overlay districts, which are superimposed over zoning districts to allow for additional uses.
"It gives us an opportunity to work on character and neighborhood first," Letendre said.
Secondary priorities, Letendre said, would include infrastructure.
