WESTERLY — The Board of Finance has started its annual review of the proposed town and schools budget with a look at the education budget proposed by Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau and the School Committee.
Garceau reviewed the $59,395,283 budget for 2021-22, a 2.32% increase from current spending, with the board Tuesday. School Committee members, who have unanimously supported the budget proposal, also attended the virtual meeting. Board members asked a few questions of Garceau and Cindy Kirchhoff, the school district's director of finance and operations, and said they would send others to Garceau by e-mail. The board is scheduled to continue its deliberations on the education budget during a meeting scheduled for tonight at 5:30.
The budget would require a $1.6 million, or 3.32%, increase in the local appropriation, which is $48,459,463 in the current budget. The same local appropriation also supported the 2019-20 budget. The current budget of $58,046,629 is a 1.4% decrease from the previous year.
Garceau noted that the Town Council declined to increase the current education operating budget but approved about $826,000 for capital projects at the town's schools. While the capital projects are important and educations officials are appreciative of the capital funding, Garceau noted that the operating budget pays for teachers.
"That's my real concern — that they keep an eye on the fact that while we welcome support for our capital requests we need support in our operating requests, or I can't keep teachers in front of kids," Garceau said.
The proposed budget calls for the addition of 5.5 full-time-equivalent positions and the reduction of 3.9 full-time-equivalent positions. The proposed new positions include an assistant pupil personnel director. The position, which acts as an assistant director of special education, was added during the current school year but is appearing in a budget for the first time in the new document. Funds for the position, which was recommended by a consultant that studied the district's special education services, were freed up through restructuring the services, Garceau said.
Other new positions are a building and maintenance director, a heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician, a part-time payroll clerk, 1.4 special education teachers, and a .80-equivalent talent acquisition and compliance specialist. Officials believe hiring an HVAC technician will save the district money by reducing funds spent on contracts for the work, Garceau said.
Overall, since 2019, the district has had a net decrease of 50.4 positions throughout the district. Garceau's presentation to the board included an explanation of the staffing trend over the course of the last four years. Steven Lynner, who was elected to serve as finance board chairman on Tuesday, asked Garceau to provide the board with information showing student enrollment trends for the four-year period.
The proposed budget, like all education budgets, is driven largely by employee salaries and benefits. A total of $47.5 million of the proposed budget is for salaries and benefits for the district's 497.9 full-time-equivalent employees, an increase of $813,000 from the current budget.
The meeting tonight can be viewed via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89759897040. The meeting can also be accessed by telephone at 929-205-6099 (toll call) or 877-853-5257 (toll free call). The meeting identification number is 897 5989 7040.
The finance board is scheduled to start its review of Town Manager J. Mark Rooney's proposed municipal budget for 2021-22 on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
