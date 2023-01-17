WESTERLY — The School Committee has started its work on Westerly’s proposed education budget for the coming fiscal year, and staffing levels are already proving to be a challenge.
The committee on Jan. 11 started a series of workshops to help in crafting the 2023-24 spending plan, with the first session acting as an introduction to the budget process.
“We go through our core beliefs, funding, and how we put the budget together,” Director of Finance and Operations Cindy Kirchhoff said.
The current 2022-23 education budget totals $58.6 million, with $49 million coming from local funds and $8.3 million in state aid.
“This year from the town we were level-funded,” Kirchhoff said.
From 2019 to 2023, the district has seen a net decrease of more than 60 full-time equivalent positions.
The public schools serve 2,244 enrolled students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12. Figures from the district also show that 37 students attend charter schools, 88 are home-schooled and 76 attend Chariho vocational programs. Twenty-six Westerly students are in out-of-district placements.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said the committee should not anticipate a significant request for new staffing.
“Like everybody else, the education industry cannot find people to fill positions,” Garceau said. A surplus of federal dollars at the end of the year means the district had budgeted for positions that it was unable to fill, he said.
“Forty percent couldn’t be filled in transportation, 25 percent in special education,” he said. When the federal funds go away, “either those positions go away, or they’ve made the case that they’re absolutely essential to our functions and then we would propose having them put into the operating budget.”
The district’s transportation operation, including its bus routes, is reportedly 60 percent staffed.
“Based on staffing at the bus garage, there are some out-of-district transportation runs that the department cannot handle due to the staffing,” Kirchhoff said.
In those instances, the town must use statewide transportation at a much higher cost, Kirchhoff said.
Garceau also acknowledged that the district’s per-pupil spending is high compared to many districts in the state.
“The biggest reason, frankly, is that even with 60-plus reductions in FTEs, we haven’t kept pace with the declining enrollment in the schools,” he said.
Reductions in staffing to match lower enrollment would mean full buses and larger class sizes, Garceau said, “being as lean as we can possibly be.”
The superintendent said he’s not advocating an arbitrary lowering of per-pupil expenditures.
“We want to provide the highest quality education we possibly can, but, things are adjusting, and as enrollment goes down, spending needs to come down. But it’s not a one-to-one correspondence,” he said.
The committee is working with about a half-dozen known cost factors in formulating the new budget. They include staffing and contractual obligations, health insurance benefits, tuition for special education and career and technical students, utilities, transportation, supplies and facilities and maintenance.
“This year we had a 4 percent increase in our health insurance rate, so we’ll be looking at what that will be next year,” Kirchhoff said.
Coming workshops will delve into different areas of the budget, such as facilities and transportation at this week’s regular meeting on Wednesday. Another workshop is scheduled for Thursday night.
Capital spending, especially at the high school and middle school, will also be a key topic of discussion, as money for both was not included as part of the $50 million bond voters approved in November for elementary school improvements.
The committee will also look to find savings in several areas, including personnel and health care, tuition, building use fees, outsourcing of transportation services and more.
“We look every year at retirements and the replacements for those retirements,” Kirchhoff said. Often the district is able to budget replacements for retirements at a lower than top step, depending on the position, she said.
Committee members have so far asked Kirchhoff for data on Medicaid reimbursements, local appropriation amounts from the Town Council and the district’s electric buses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.