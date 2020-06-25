WESTERLY — An effort to address deficiencies at Augeri Field and the quad at Westerly High School has hit another snag.
On Wednesday the School Committee discussed whether or not to hire a fundraising company that has proposed a 14- to 17-month fundraiser. The company, Daniel R. Barry & Associates, of Narragansett, estimates it could raise $400,000 to $600,000 toward the $3.1 million estimated cost of installing artificial turf on the two fields and upgrading lighting. The company has offered to run the campaign for $45,000 to $63,750.
The committee's lawyer, William Nardone advised the committee not to vote on entering into a contract with the company because other bids had not been sought. The company was the only bidder to respond to a previous request for quotes to conduct a fundraising feasibility study, but Nardone said a new bidding process was necessary for the campaign.
Committee members acknowledged Nardone's advice in deciding not to vote on the contract but also raised questions about whether the fields should be used solely for school purposes and the likelihood of raising funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some said they would prefer the fields work be packaged with a school building project and said the Town Council should be lobbied for input and a commitment of support.
If the council is unwilling to partner with the School Committee, then residents should act, said Christine Cooke, School Committee chairwoman.
"We almost have to push back a little and say 'Why are we not working together on this?" Cooke said, adding that candidates running for the Town Council should be asked where they stand on both a school building project and addressing athletic fields.
"Nothing is getting done, the buildings are falling apart, the fields are falling apart, it is an embarrassment. It's not where we want to be in this community," Cooke said.
School Committee member Mary Adams repeated her opposition to fundraising for school projects in general and said it would be especially problematic during the pandemic. She also called for making a clear distinction between school and town facilities.
"I don't want to call it an athletic complex. It's the high school field," Adams said.
Adams also noted that the state Department of Education would reimburse part of the cost of work on the fields but only if they are used by students and not considered community resources.
School Committee member Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, the central proponent and organizer of the fields project, said she had previously spoken with the Town Council to seek its commitment to providing funding for a portion of the fundraising campaign.
"If we are going to go forth and say this is a community athletic complex ... then this is another one of those things that we should all be supporting, both sides of the house, School Committee and Town Council," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
Chiaradio Bowdy said she hoped the council would agree to establish a bond referendum question for fields funding on the November ballot. Voters should be asked to approve up to a certain amount, she said. The exact amount spent would depend on the amount of money raised during the fundraising campaign and would be further reduced since the School Committee had agreed to pay for new visitors' bleachers and repairing the athletic track at Augeri Field.
Tim Killam, a member of the School Committee, noted the feasibility study was conducted prior to the pandemic and determined small businesses in the town would play a significant role. The pandemic has likely changed the ability for small businesses to contribute, he said.
"I'm in small business and this has greatly affected me," Killam said.
Chiaradio Bowdy expressed her frustration.
"We go around and around on these topics ... we get nothing done, nothing," she said.
