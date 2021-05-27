WESTERLY — The Westerly Armory will be open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, for free tours of the People's Museum. Tours will be given from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The museum has military items on display including pieces of the original deck of the USS Nautilus, the first nuclear-powered vessel in the world and first vessel to go under the North Pole. Local residents built the Nautilus and Henry Nardone of Westerly was the chief project engineer.
The museum also features community memories and fashions including wedding gowns from 1923 to 1971, toys from the 1940 and 50s, menus and post-cards and antique musical instruments in a display case of The Westerly Band. The armory's drill hall, the largest space of its kind in the area, will also be included in the tour.
For more information, visit westerlyarmory.com or call 401-596-8554
