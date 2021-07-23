WESTERLY — The Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., has reopened and events have been scheduled through the end of the year.
- On Saturday, Aug. 14, the Armory’s Appreciation Evening, featuring a buffet dinner and entertainment, will honor John Coduri, Dr. John Federico, Larry Hirsch, Rev. Dr. Cal Lord, Rona Mann, and Dave Mann. The Company Bees will be the evening’s entertainment.
- The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold its fifth annual Art Heist fundraiser at the Armory on Saturday, Aug. 28, featuring original art work by members of the co-op.
- Beginning on Sept. 7, line dancing classes will be held on Tuesdays at the Armory.
- The semi-annual Pitch Tournament is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 23,
- Ninigret Quilters will hold its annual quilt show, Ruby Jubilee, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 14-17.
- A brand-new event, the Halloween Ball, is scheduled for Oct. 29 and will feature a DJ and requests attendees wear costumes.
- The third annual Armory Show with crafts, antiques, and authors will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7.
- The Westerly Band will hold its annual Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 12.
In addition to these events, the People’s Museum at the Armory offers tours at no charge. The museum features both community memorabilia and militaria and is open Mondays and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Armory also hosts conferences, wedding receptions, and private meetings, such as Leadership Rhode Island which spent the day at the Armory on June 16.
For more information about the events or the Armory, stop by the Armory, visit westerlyarmory.com or call 401-596-8554.
