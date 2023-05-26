WESTERLY — The Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Monday, May 29, Memorial Day, for tours.
The armory houses a large collection of items showcasing local military figures and memories from the Westerly-Pawcatuck area.
Tours are free and include a look at the 122-year-old building that remembers its town, state, and country. For more information, visit westerlyarmory.com or call 401-596-8554.
