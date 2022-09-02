WESTERLY — The Westerly Armory will be open on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guides will lead tours through the museum rooms containing both community memorabilia and military artifacts.
"The museum honors the community's past and is adding to the collection almost every week," noted Roberta Mudge Humble, President. "We feel it is important to be involved with museum day which is so much a part of America and its history. The Westerly Armory has always been a vital part of its community, shared by all."
The Westerly Armory will also be open on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Smithsonian Museum Day. There is no admission charge to tour the museum. For more information, visit westerlyarmory.com or call 401-596-8554.
